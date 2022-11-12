Andy Dalton and the New Orleans Saints (3-6) hit the road to take on Kenny Pickett and the Pittsburgh Steelers (2-6) in an NFL Week 10 cross-conference showdown. The Saints are looking to bounce back from an ugly 27-13 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Monday Night Football, while the Steelers are riding a two-game losing streak but are coming off a bye in Week 9. Pittsburgh is is 3-4-1 against the spread, while New Orleans is 3-6 ATS in 2022.

Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Saints vs. Steelers:

Steelers vs. Saints spread: Steelers +1

Steelers vs. Saints over/under: 39.5 points

Steelers vs. Saints money line: Pittsburgh +100, New Orleans -120

What you need to know about the Steelers

For the Steelers, the offensive transition out of the Ben Roethlisberger era has been rough. Pittsburgh ranks in the bottom-10 of the NFL in every major offensive statistic, but none are more problematic than the Steelers' per game average of just 15.0 points scored per game. Rookie quarterback Pickett has flashed glimpses of high-level play, but he remains a work in progress.

Defensively, the Steelers have two of the best players in the NFL, including outside linebacker T.J. Watt, but the results have been subpar on that side of the ball as well. Watt has missed most of the season with a chest injury, but may make his return to action this week against the Saints, although Fitzpatrick (appendix) has been ruled out.

What you need to know about the Saints

Meanwhile, the Saints came up short against the Ravens this past Monday, falling 27-13. No one had a standout game offensively for New Orleans, but it got one touchdown from TE Juwan Johnson. Dalton ended up with a quarterback rating of 84.0.

The Saints remain talented enough to play with and beat any team in the league on any given Sunday, but inconsistencies, particularly on the offensive side of the ball, have kept them from being considered a legitimate threat in the NFC. At 3-6, they are still alive in the NFC South, but they can't afford too many more losses. New Orleans will get back veteran receiver Jarvis Landry, who has been out since Week 4 with an ankle injury.

