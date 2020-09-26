The Houston Texans will take on the Pittsburgh Steelers at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Heinz Field. Pittsburgh is 2-0 and the Texans are 0-2. Pittsburgh is favored by four points in the latest Steelers vs. Texans odds from William Hill, and the over-under is set at 45. Before entering any Texans vs. Steelers picks, you'll want to see the NFL predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,300 for $100 players on its top-rated NFL picks since its inception five-plus years ago.

The model also ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch in three of the past four years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 95 percent of CBS Sports office pool players three times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has set its sights on Steelers vs. Texans. Here are several NFL betting lines for Texans vs. Steelers:

Steelers vs. Texans spread: Steelers -4

Steelers vs. Texans over-under: 45 points

Steelers vs. Texans money line: Pittsburgh -210, Houston +180

Why the Steelers can cover

Pittsburgh secured a 26-21 win over the Denver Broncos last week. James Conner rushed for 106 yards and a TD on 16 carries. He has a TD in six straight home games, the second-longest active streak in the league. Ben Roethlisberger has eight TDs vs. one INT for an 111.9 rating in five career games vs. Houston. It is his second highest rating vs. any opponent in his career.

Mike Tomlin has won three of four meetings with Houston. JuJu Smith-Schuster and Diontae Johnson are two of three AFC wide receivers with six-plus catches in each of the first two games of season. T.J. Watt had 2.5 sacks last week, his sixth game with two-plus sacks since 2018, tied for the most in the AFC.

What you need to know about the Texans

Meanwhile, the Texans lost to the Baltimore Ravens at home, 33-16. David Johnson rushed for just 34 yards on 11 carries. Deshaun Watson was sacked four times for the second consecutive game, and now faces a Steelers defense that registered seven sacks in Week 2. Bill O'Brien has lost both of his previous matchups with Pittsburgh.

J.J. Watt had two sacks last week, his 26th-career game with two-plus sacks, the most in the NFL since 2011. Zach Cunningham led the team with 15 tackles and had a sack last week. Houston has lost four of six all-time meetings with Pittsburgh.

How to make Texans vs. Steelers picks

SportsLine's model has simulated Steelers vs. Texans 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning under on the total.

So who wins Texans vs. Steelers? And which side of the spread hits in 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Steelers vs. Texans spread to jump on Sunday, all from the model that enters Week 3 of the NFL season on an incredible 101-67 roll.