The Houston Texans and Pittsburgh Steelers have one half of their playoff showdown in the books. As these clubs went into the locker room in this final matchup of Wild Card Weekend, C.J. Stroud and Co. hold a slim 7-6 lead.

It was a sluggish start for both offenses, each punting on its opening possession. The Steelers started the scoring with a field goal drive midway through the first quarter, but the story thus far has been Pittsburgh's inability to take full advantage of the Texans' miscues.

After not losing a fumble at all during the regular season, Stroud has already coughed up the football twice. However, those fumbles haven't burned Houston because the Steelers posted just three points off turnovers. Aaron Rodgers' offense went three-and-out after the first fumble, then managed a mere field goal after recovering the second on the Houston 21-yard line.

In between the fumbles, Houston put together a 92-yard touchdown drive to take the lead as Stroud found wideout Christian Kirk for a 6-yard score.

The winner of this playoff matchup will punch their ticket to the divisional round, where they'll visit the New England Patriots. Who'll come out on top and keep their season alive? We're about to find out. As this second half unfolds, check out our live blog, where you'll find expert analysis and real-time highlights.

