Nico Collins is leaving the game after taking a big shot on an incomplete pass. This is the hardest I've seen the Steelers' defense hit this year.
The Houston Texans and Pittsburgh Steelers have one half of their playoff showdown in the books. As these clubs went into the locker room in this final matchup of Wild Card Weekend, C.J. Stroud and Co. hold a slim 7-6 lead.
It was a sluggish start for both offenses, each punting on its opening possession. The Steelers started the scoring with a field goal drive midway through the first quarter, but the story thus far has been Pittsburgh's inability to take full advantage of the Texans' miscues.
After not losing a fumble at all during the regular season, Stroud has already coughed up the football twice. However, those fumbles haven't burned Houston because the Steelers posted just three points off turnovers. Aaron Rodgers' offense went three-and-out after the first fumble, then managed a mere field goal after recovering the second on the Houston 21-yard line.
In between the fumbles, Houston put together a 92-yard touchdown drive to take the lead as Stroud found wideout Christian Kirk for a 6-yard score.
The winner of this playoff matchup will punch their ticket to the divisional round, where they'll visit the New England Patriots. Who'll come out on top and keep their season alive? We're about to find out. As this second half unfolds, check out our live blog, where you'll find expert analysis and real-time highlights.
Danielle Hunter brings down Rodgers on third down, leading to another Steelers punt. It could have been worse if not for Mason McCormick's pounce on Rodgers' fumble.
Steelers didn't attempt a single run on that drive, which started with a 16-yard completion to Thielen. Teh drive started going downhill when Rodgers hit Jonnu Smith for negative yards. Smith has simply not worked out after coming to Pittsburgh in the Minkah Fitzpatrick trade.
Steelers fans are staying engaged, especially when the defense has been on the field. Rodgers gives them something to cheer about with a 16-yard completion to Thielen on first down.
Another Steelers rookie -- Derrick Harmon -- gets into the act with a sack of Stroud that contributed to Houston going three-and-out.
Harmon's sack follows fellow rookie Jack Sawyer's strip sack and fellow rookie Yahya Black's fumble recovery.
Once again, the Steelers' defense steps up. Will the offense respond? They'll start this drive on their 29-yard-line with 3:42 left in the quarter. Feel like this has to be a Warren-Gainwell possession.
Rodgers goes deep to Calvin Austin, who draws contact before the ball arrived, but the officials either thought it was incidental contact or Austin fell on his own. I feel it was the later.
Either way, not a good decision as Austin was well covered. Once again, there wasn't anyone open downfield. The Steelers' lack of talent at receiver continues to rear its ugly head.
Pittsburgh's offense was able to flip the field, though, as the Texans will start their second drive of the half at their own 30. Still, Pittsburgh has only been able to score three points off of three turnovers. If they lose this game, that will be a very telling stat.
Heyward back on the field for Pittsburgh.
Really nice play design by Arthur Smith, who had MVS run underneath for a 14-yard gain. That's Pittsburgh's first third-down conversion of the game.
Pittsburgh gets stuffed for a loss on the next play, though, as the Steelers' running game continues to struggle. Steelers have just 32 yards on 11 carries.
Brandin Echols -- one of the Steelers' best signings this offseason -- picks off Stroud in the red zone. That's Stroud's third turnover tonight. Stroud tried a low percentage throw and Echols made him pay.
Stroud's third turnover tonight. Texans had just five turnovers during their nine-game winning streak to close out the regular season.
Steelers offense will have awful field position, though, at their own 4-yard-line. I'd expect Rodgers to take a shot in this situation.
Two completions to Jayden Higgins and a long run by Marks has put the Texans into scoring range. Texans are now at an even 100 yards for the game on 17 carries.
Steelers have an injured player on the field. It's Cam Heyward, who is walking slowly to the sideline. It goes without saying that it would be a big loss for Pittsburgh's defense if he's out for a significant portion of time.
They won't, but if Houston scores, I'd strongly consider going for two to make it a two-possession game.
Houston gets the ball first after deferring to the second half. They'll be driving on the closed side of the field. Texans' offense was better than their point output in the first half, especially on third down.
Score: Texans 7-6
Total yards: Texans, 198-94
Third down: Texans 7-9, Steelers 0-6
Fourth down: Steelers 1-1
Red Zone: Texans 1-1, Steelers 0-2
Turnovers: Texans, 2
Points off turnovers: Steelers, 3
TOP: Texans, 16:44
Rodgers: 9-15, 79 yards, one sack
Steelers: 24 yards on 8 carries (Warren 14 yards on 5 carries)
Metcalf: 2 catches on 3 targets for 42 yards
Gainwell: 3 catches for 21 yards
Stroud: 13-20, 118 yards, TD, 2 sacks, 2 fumbles
Texans: 86 yards on 16 carries
Marks: 59 yards on 11 carries/Chubb 23 yards on 4 carries
Kirk: 5 catches on 6 targets for 58 yards
Collins: 3 catches on 5 targets for 21 yards
A hard hit by Payton Wilson forced an incompletion that contributed to the Texans not being able to add to their lead before halftime.
Texans take a 7-6 lead into intermission. Hard-hitting, defensive-fueled first half.
Stroud could have run, but he opted to throw to a wide open Collins. Stroud made the right decision, but his pass was overthrown.
Kirk comes up with another clutch catch as Houston is now at its own 45 with 28 seconds left. Houston just called its second timeout.
Chuck Clark just made a big hit that broke up what would have been a big pickup for Houston. But he appears to pay the price as he exits the field with an apparent injury.
TE Cade Stover does the tush push for a first down, then makes a catch on first down as the Texans try to get into FG range before halftime. Texans just took their first timeout.
Texans are about 20-25 yards out from FG range. They'd be kicking into the closed end, which is a plus, although there is no wind to speak of.
Will Anderson Jr. is credited for the sack of Rodgers, but that was just as much a coverage sack as Rodgers had no one open. Instead of forcing something he wisely ate the ball to save the FG attempt. Boswell makes the short FG, making it a one-point game with just under two minutes to play until halftime.
Metcalf has been non-existent since his two catches on Pittsburgh's first two drives.
Steelers go for it on fourth down and get it as Rodgers hits Adam Thielen for a four-yard gain. Tomlin immediately waved his arms at the special teams unit after third down, indicating that they were going to go for it.
Well, looks like the Steelers' defense was able to get another turnover. This one a strip-sack by Keeanu Benton and a recovery by T.J. Watt. Steelers have possession on Houston's 21.
Stroud appeared to panic after dropping the snap, which led to the turnover.
As I said pregame, Steelers were going to need some help on defense and special teams if they were going to win this game. The defense gave them a turnover, but they squandered it after Metcalf's drop. Can the defense give them another chance now?
Also, Marks is back in the game after being checked for a possible concussion.
A hot mic caught the official yelling "Quiet!" at someone as he was trying to announce the intentional grounding penalty on Rodgers. The penalty was costly as it led to a loss of downs and a punt after a screen pass on third-and-21 was well short of the sticks.
Texans have a chance to add to their lead with 7:32 left until halftime. Steelers haven't done anything since Metcalf's drop on their third drive.
Would be a big loss for the Texans if Marks can't return. He was a big contributor on the Texans' first scoring drive. Would lead to a bigger workload for Nick Chubb if Marks can't return.
Great play call by Texans and great execution by Stroud and Co. leads to the game's first TD. Stroud ran a bootleg off of a fake toss and Sawyer was forced to commit to Stroud, which left Christian Kirk wide open for the TD.
That was a 14-play, 92-yard drive that took over seven minutes off the clock. Feels like the momentum has shifted here after the Metcalf drop.
A 20-yard run by Woody Marks has given the Texans the ball inside the Steelers' 10-yard-line. Houston has been imposing its will on Pittsburgh's defense on this drive. Texans up to 74 yards on 13 carries, compared to Pittsburgh's 25 yards on six carries.
We do have an injury on the field to a Texans player.
Stroud makes an impressive throw to Collins, who was closely covered by Joey Porter Jr. The catch gives the Texans a first down near their own 40. Porter vs. Collins has been fun to watch so far.
Texans also give Nick Chubb a carry on this drive, and he's able to get nine yards as Houston has entered Steelers territory. Chubb a familiar foe having spent most of his career with the AFC North rival Browns. He suffered a terrible knee injury on this field two years ago that changed the trajectory of his career.
Steelers squander a big chance to add to their lead after the Stroud fumble. Houston's offense showed flashes during the first quarter, but the turnover and Pittsburgh's pressure has prevented them from getting on the scoreboard.
Metcalf got open but dropped Rodgers' second-and-10 pass that would have given the Steelers the ball deep in Houston territory. Those plays can really come back to haunt you in the playoffs.
Steelers have to punt after Rodgers checks down to MVS on third down. Texans don't allow the Steelers to parlay the turnover into points.
Rookie Jack Sawyer forces a fumble of Stroud and its scooped up by fellow rookie Yahya Black. The turnover occurred a play after Stroud completed a deep pass to Xavier Hutchinson that gave Houston a first down on Pittsburgh's 40.
Buckeye on Buckeye crime as Sawyer and Stroud were teammates at OSU.
Rodgers throws incomplete to Smith and Austin before hitting MVS short of the sticks.
Steelers settle for a Chris Boswell 42-yard field goal that gives them a 3-0 lead with just over six minutes left in the first quarter. Boswell is now 18 for 18 for his career in the postseason on FG attempts.
Rodgers and Smith haven't been on the same page all year. Surprised that Smith continues to get opportunities to make plays in the passing game despite that. Houston has taken away the middle of the field, which has forced Rodgers to try low percentage outside throws.
Texans about to get the ball back. This was the scene during their first possession.
Rodgers rolls out and hits Metcalf for 25 yards, as the Steelers cross midfield. Metcalf already has two catches for 42 yards.
On the next play, Rodgers throws deep to Metcalf and draws defensive pass interference. Steelers are in scoring range.
Penalties on consecutive plays and a pressure by T.J. Watt on third down forced Houston to punt following Kirk's 36-yard catch. Both teams went conservative on their opening drives after early success.
It's already evident that the Steelers are going to apply constant pressure on Stroud. This is where the running game comes into play.