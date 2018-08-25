Steelers vs. Titans odds: NFL preseason picks by expert who went undefeated in the postseason

The Tennessee Titans travel to Pittsburgh to take on the Steelers in each team's third 2018 NFL preseason game. The Titans have dropped both preseason games so far to the Packers and Bucs, while the Steelers split games with the Eagles and Packers. Pittsburgh is favored by four at Heinz Field, the same as where the line opened, while the Over-Under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 44, down a half-point from an open of 44.5. Before you lock in any Steelers vs. Titans picks, you need to see what SportsLine's Josh Nagel has to say.

A Nevada-based expert with 20 years of experience in the sports wagering industry, Nagel hit 70 percent of his NFL spread selections last season, highlighted by an undefeated mark in the postseason. He also has been on point in the preseason, picking the Bears to cover against the Ravens in the Hall of Fame Game and going 2-1 last week. Now, he has scoured every aspect of this matchup and released a confident spread pick for Titans-Steelers, which he's sharing only at SportsLine.

Nagel has taken into account Tennessee's struggles on defense in the preseason. The Titans have been lit up for 61 total points through two games and have been hit with the injury bug like the loss of starting safety Jonathan Cyprien. Linebacker and first-round pick Rashaan Evans has also been in and out of practice and is expected to sit this game out.

But there have been promising signs for the offense, especially the first unit, thus far. Starting quarterback Marcus Mariota appears to have a grasp of new offensive coordinator Matt LeFleur's system, leading two touchdown drives in three series through two games. Second-year receiver Corey Davis is also having an encouraging camp and will be a big challenge for Pittsburgh's secondary on Saturday.

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has yet to play a down in the preseason and the coaching staff has been careful with him after he was banged up in training camp. He is expected to see at least a couple series Saturday. Running back Le'Veon Bell still hasn't reported amid dismay with his contract. Meanwhile, star receiver Antonio Brown has missed the first two games while nursing a quad injury, but could see action in Week 3.

Backups Joshua Dobbs and Mason Rudolph combined for 219 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions last week. Both picks were returned for scores by the Packers. Regular second-string quarterback Landry Jones missed the game with an injury, but is expected to play against the Titans.

Which club will beat the number Saturday? Nagel is leaning Over, but he has unearthed a critical x-factor that will determine the spread outcome, and he's only sharing it at SportsLine.

So who covers Titans-Steelers? And what critical factor will determine the outcome? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on Saturday, all from an expert who hit on 70 percent of his NFL spread picks last year and was undefeated in the postseason.