Steelers vs. Titans odds, predictions: 2019 Preseason NFL picks from top expert who's 16-7 on Pittsburgh games

Week 3 of the NFL preseason, also the last week that most starters around the league will play until the beginning of the regular campaign, concludes with Sunday Night Football as the Pittsburgh Steelers visit the Tennessee Titans. The game, the only one on Sunday, gets underway at 8 p.m. ET from Nissan Stadium in downtown Nashville. This is also the final Sunday game until the regular season, as all 32 teams will play on Thursday night in Week 4 of the 2019 NFL preseason schedule. It's set up that way so all teams have equal rest entering Week 1 when games start to count. Tennessee is looking for its first home preseason victory in two years and is a 1.5-point favorite, down from an open of 2.5. The over-under for total points scored is 40 in the latest Steelers vs. Titans odds, down a half-point from where it opened. Before you make any Steelers vs. Titans picks or NFL predictions, you need to hear what NFL expert R.J. White has to say.

White has been SportsLine's top pro football analyst for two-plus seasons. Over that span, the CBS Sports NFL editor and nationally-recognized NFL Draft expert has gone 214-164 on against the spread picks, returning over $3,200 to $100 bettors.

The stats guru, whose picks are coveted by fans everywhere, has cashed huge in the world's most prestigious handicapping tournament, the Westgate Las Vegas SuperContest, twice in the past four years. He's also a Steelers expert, hitting on 16 of his last 23 NFL against the spread picks involving Pittsburgh. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, White has scoured the rosters and made his pick for Titans vs. Steelers. You can only see it at SportsLine.

White knows the Titans played their first home game of the preseason last week against the defending Super Bowl champion New England Patriots and led for much of the game, but lost 22-17 on a touchdown pass with less than five minutes remaining. That dropped Titans coach Mike Vrabel to 1-5 in his preseason coaching career, and it's likely he doesn't want to go winless at home for the second straight preseason.

One huge bright spot against New England was three-time Pro Bowl tight end Delanie Walker playing in his first game since a season-ending broken ankle in Week 1 of the 2018 regular season. Walker caught two passes for 26 yards and a touchdown from quarterback Marcus Mariota. Top Titans running back Derrick Henry hasn't played this preseason due to a calf injury, but has participated in practice this week. Undrafted rookie Alex Barnes took advantage of Henry's absence last week to lead the team with seven carries on 42 yards as he tries to make the roster.

But just because Tennessee has home-field advantage doesn't mean it will cover the Titans vs. Steelers spread.

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin has been successful in the preseason over the years, with a 30-15 exhibition record, and hasn't finished with a losing mark since 2016. His Steelers beat the Titans in Week 3 of last year's preseason, 16-6 in Pittsburgh.

Ben Roethlisberger is one of 12 starting quarterbacks who hasn't played a snap through the first two weeks of the preseason. If Tomlin is going to play Big Ben, it's going to be on Sunday because, like other starters, he'll sit in final week of the exhibition slate. The battle to be the backup continues between Joshua Dobbs and Mason Rudolph. The latter finished 10-of-15 for 77 yards, while Dobbs completed 6-of-11 for 95 yards with a red-zone interception last week against Kansas City. Most reports indicate that Rudolph is in the lead for the No. 2 job right now, but both will play plenty on Sunday.

We can tell you White is leaning under, but he has isolated a critical x-factor that has him going big on one side of the spread. He's only revealing what it is, and which team to back, at SportsLine.

Who wins Steelers vs. Titans on Sunday Night Football? And what critical x-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Steelers vs. Titans spread you should jump on Sunday, all from the top NFL expert who's 16-7 on Steelers picks, and find out.