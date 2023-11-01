Prior to missing the postseason last year, the Pittsburgh Steelers and Tennessee Titans had been relative mainstays in the NFL playoffs, with Pittsburgh making it six of the previous eight years and Tennessee participating in four of the previous five NFL postseasons. Both franchises are hoping to get back on track this season and they'll go head-to-head on Thursday Night Football to begin Week 9. The Titans are 3-4, but have a sense of optimism after Will Levis became the third quarterback in NFL history with four passing touchdowns in his NFL debut last week, while the Steelers check in at 4-3 coming off a loss to the Jaguars.

With two offenses that have struggled going head-to-head, does that mean you should load up on unders as you bet NFL player props for TNF? Pittsburgh ranks 29th in scoring, while Tennessee ranks 23rd, so which Steelers vs. Titans NFL props should you target and which NFL bets should you avoid? Before betting any NFL props for Thursday Night Football in Week 9 or entering selections on sites like PrizePicks, you need to see the Titans vs. Steelers NFL prop predictions powered by SportsLine's AI PickBot.

Top NFL player prop bets for Steelers vs. Titans

After analyzing Titans vs. Steelers and examining the dozens of NFL player prop markets, the AI PickBot says Titans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins goes over 50.5 receiving yards. In fact, it says that Hopkins more than doubles that total, predicting he finishes with 109 yards and rating the over as a 4.5-star pick.

After failing to top 65 yards in his first four games with the Titans, Hopkins has managed two 100-yard games in his last three contests. That includes a sensational effort in Tennessee's win last week over the Falcons in which he caught four passes for 128 yards and three touchdowns.

Hopkins is up to 31 catches for 504 yards after last week's performance and the 31-year-old is averaging 72 yards per game. He's been over 50.5 yards in four of seven games so far and the AI PickBot has him going comfortably over again on Thursday. See more NFL props here.

How to make NFL player prop bets for Pittsburgh vs. Tennessee

