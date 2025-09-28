Steelers vs. Vikings live updates: Score, analysis, highlights for Week 4 game in Ireland

A half-century after playing each other in the Super Bowl, the Steelers and Vikings will make more history on Sunday as they will take part in the first-ever NFL regular season game played in Ireland.

Pittsburgh played in the first-ever game in Ireland back in 1997, a preseason game that saw the Steelers record a 30-17 win over the Bears. Sunday will mark the second time these teams have faced each other overseas; the Vikings posted a 34-27 win over the Steelers in London's Wembley Stadium back in Week 4 of the 2013 season.

Both teams enter Sunday's game with 2-1 records. Pittsburgh rebounded from its Week 2 loss to Seattle by beating the Patriots in Week 5 on the strength of five forced turnovers. The Vikings also rebounded from a rough outing in Week 2, dominating the Bengals last Sunday in a game that saw their defense actually outscore Cincinnati's offense.

Which team will come out on top? To find out, check out our live blog below, where we'll be providing updates, highlights and analysis throughout the game.

Where to watch Steelers vs. Vikings live

When: Sunday, Sept. 28 | Time: 9:30 a.m. ET

Where: Croke Park -- Dublin, Ireland

TV: NFL Network | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds: Vikings -2.5; O/U 40.5 (via FanDuel)