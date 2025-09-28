Skip to Main Content
Steelers vs. Vikings live updates: Score, analysis, highlights for Week 4 game in Ireland

Pittsburgh and Minnesota kick off Sunday's action in Dublin, Ireland

A half-century after playing each other in the Super Bowl, the Steelers and Vikings will make more history on Sunday as they will take part in the first-ever NFL regular season game played in Ireland. 

Pittsburgh played in the first-ever game in Ireland back in 1997, a preseason game that saw the Steelers record a 30-17 win over the Bears. Sunday will mark the second time these teams have faced each other overseas; the Vikings posted a 34-27 win over the Steelers in London's Wembley Stadium back in Week 4 of the 2013 season. 

Both teams enter Sunday's game with 2-1 records. Pittsburgh rebounded from its Week 2 loss to Seattle by beating the Patriots in Week 5 on the strength of five forced turnovers. The Vikings also rebounded from a rough outing in Week 2, dominating the Bengals last Sunday in a game that saw their defense actually outscore Cincinnati's offense. 

Which team will come out on top? To find out, check out our live blog below, where we'll be providing updates, highlights and analysis throughout the game. 

Where to watch Steelers vs. Vikings live

When: Sunday, Sept. 28 | Time: 9:30 a.m. ET
Where: Croke Park -- Dublin, Ireland  
TV: NFL Network | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds: Vikings -2.5; O/U 40.5 (via FanDuel)

Vikings defense, special teams step up

Everything was going Pittsburgh's way until Jalen Redmond sacked Rodgers which ultimately led to Isaiah Rodgers blocking Chris Boswell's short FG attempt. 

Instead of a 21-3 or a 17-3 deficit, the Vikings have the ball and a chance to cut into their deficit with 1:38 left until halftime. 

Bryan DeArdo
September 28, 2025, 2:44 PM
Sep. 28, 2025, 10:44 am EDT
 
Elliott picks off Wentz

Wentz's first incompletion is a pick to Steelers safety DeShon Elliott -- who missed the last two games with an injury -- after pressure was applied by Derrick Harmon. Steelers now have six turnovers in their last six quarters. 

Bryan DeArdo
September 28, 2025, 2:26 PM
Sep. 28, 2025, 10:26 am EDT
 
Mason converts on fourth down

Jordan Mason busts through the middle of the line for a nine-yard gain on fourth-and-1, as the Vikings are now in Steelers territory midway through the second quarter. 

Mason had been contained prior to that play. Pittsburgh's defense has benefitted by the presence of first-round pick Derrick Harmon, who made his NFL debut last week after missing the season's first two games due to injury. 

Bryan DeArdo
September 28, 2025, 2:24 PM
Sep. 28, 2025, 10:24 am EDT
 
Steelers extend lead to 14-3

Rodgers hits Metcalf on an intermediate pass and DK does the rest, racing 80 yards for a score as the Steelers lead 14-3 early in the second quarter. Rodgers now 9 of 9 for 145 yards on Pittsburgh's first three drives. Metcalf already up to 122 yards on four grabs. 

Bryan DeArdo
September 28, 2025, 2:13 PM
Sep. 28, 2025, 10:13 am EDT
 
Sack leads to Vikings punt

Nick Herbig's second sack of the season forces a Vikings punt. A false start and a lack of a running game contributed to the Vikings' first punt of the game. Credit also to the Steelers' secondary as that was a textbook coverage sack. 

Despite the punt, Wentz has yet to throw an incomplete pass. He's 7 of 7 for 71 yards so far. In fact, neither QB has thrown an incompletion yet as Rodgers is 8 of 8 so far. 

Bryan DeArdo
September 28, 2025, 2:10 PM
Sep. 28, 2025, 10:10 am EDT
 
END 1Q: Steelers lead 7-3

The Vikings, who had the ball for just one full drive during the opening quarter, are on the move after Wentz hits Jordan Addison for a 22-yard gain. Darius Slay, who was guarding Addison, looked to be in some discomfort after the play. 

Speaking of injuries, Brian O'Neil is in the locker room after getting injured on the Vikings' successful FG in the first quarter. 

Bryan DeArdo
September 28, 2025, 2:04 PM
Sep. 28, 2025, 10:04 am EDT
 
Steelers take the lead

Kenneth Gainwell scores the NFL's first regular season in Ireland with a one-yard TD run, giving Pittsburgh a 7-3 lead with 55 seconds left in the opening quarter. 

The nine-play, 71-yard included a slew of quick passes from Rodgers, with three going to DK Metcalf. Pittsburgh has countered Minnesota's blitz by getting the ball out fast and moving Metcalf around. 

The Steelers' depth at the skill positions also played a role in the successful drive as five different Steelers touched the ball. 

Bryan DeArdo
September 28, 2025, 2:01 PM
Sep. 28, 2025, 10:01 am EDT
 
Vikings get FG on opening drive

After Ramsey's TD was overturned, the Vikings are able to drive into the end zone but settle for three after Patrick Queen sacks Carson Wentz on third down. Wentz had Justin Jefferson wide open on the play but didn't see him. Wentz was 5 of 5 for 44 yards on the 11-play, 51-yard drive that took 6:25 off the clock. 

Vikings also suffer an injury: RT Brian O'Neil remained on the ground after the FG. 

Bryan DeArdo
September 28, 2025, 1:50 PM
Sep. 28, 2025, 9:50 am EDT
 
Vikings get a touchdown-saving break

It appeared that Jalen Ramsey scored the game's first TD off a fumble, but the officials determined that Jordan Mason's leg hit the sideline while fumbling, which makes it a dead ball. Huge break for the Vikings. 

Bryan DeArdo
September 28, 2025, 1:45 PM
Sep. 28, 2025, 9:45 am EDT
 
Steelers punt on opening drive

Vikings sack Rodgers on first down and put pressure on him on each of Pittsburgh's first three plays. The drive ended with Rodgers hitting Darnell Washington for a short gain on third-and-12. 

The Steelers ran play action on second down. Probably shouldn't do that given the offense line's struggles. Seems like Pittsburgh's game plan has been rattled without Warren, who was expected to play but didn't feel right during pregame warmups. 

Bryan DeArdo
September 28, 2025, 1:37 PM
Sep. 28, 2025, 9:37 am EDT
 
Prediction

I do feel that the Steelers' defense is going to put pressure on Wentz which will lead to some turnovers. Rodgers and Pittsburgh's offense has made strides each week, and I think that'll continue today even without Warren. 

Score: Steelers 20, Vikings 17 

Bryan DeArdo
September 28, 2025, 1:23 PM
Sep. 28, 2025, 9:23 am EDT
 
Keys to the game: Steelers

Offense: Keep Rodgers clean. Rodgers needs to stay upright and on schedule if the Steelers' offense is going to have success. I'm wondering if he and the offense will make a concerted effort to push the ball down the field more after not doing much of that the previous three weeks. That would stretch out the field while opening things up for Kenneth Gainwell, who is starting in place of Warren. 

Defense: Force turnovers. The Steelers forced five in last week's win over the Patriots, and they'll probably need a few more today if they are going to win. More so, Pittsburgh would benefit by getting some turnovers in Vikings territory that would give its offense some desirable field position. 

Full disclosure: I don't think the Steelers can beat the Vikings straight up, so a win today may require winning the turnover battle and getting some points off of turnovers. 

Bryan DeArdo
September 28, 2025, 1:19 PM
Sep. 28, 2025, 9:19 am EDT
 
Keys to the game: Vikings

Offense: Establish the run with the Jordan Mason, who is starting again in place of Aaron Jones. The Steelers' run defense was better last week, but they are still just two weeks removed from allowing back-to-back 100-yard rushers. A good running game will help keep the Vikings' offense on schedule while taking some of the pressure off of Wentz. 

Defense: Pressure Rodgers. He was sacked seven times in Pittsburgh's first two games but wasn't taken down last week. With Jaylen Warren hurt, there's going to be more pressure on Rodgers to get it going in the passing game. The Vikings need to exploit that. 

Bryan DeArdo
September 28, 2025, 1:09 PM
Sep. 28, 2025, 9:09 am EDT
 
Vikings getting key playmaker back

Today will be the first game of the season for WR Jordan Addison, who started the year on suspension. With Addison back, the Vikings pose one of the league's best receiving corps that also includes Justin Jefferson, Jalen Nailor and veteran Adam Thielen. 

Addison's return will further test a Steelers secondary that continues to be without Joey Porter Jr. His backup, Brandin Echols, did record a big pick during last week's win over the Patriots. 

Bryan DeArdo
September 28, 2025, 12:59 PM
Sep. 28, 2025, 8:59 am EDT
 
Wentz no stranger to Pittsburgh

Temporary Vikings starting QB Carson Wentz has two prior games against the Steelers. In his third-ever NFL game, Wentz carved the Steelers to the tune of 301 yards and two touchdowns on 23 of 31 passing. The game was a 34-3 Eagles rout. 

He wasn't quite as good the second time around, but Wentz was still solid in a 38-29 loss. He again threw two touchdowns but completed just 57.1% of his passes. 

Wentz played extremely well last week, throwing two touchdowns and completing 70% of his passes in a blowout win over the Bengals. Wentz isn't mobile, however, which the Steelers' pass rush will undoubtedly look to exploit. 

Bryan DeArdo
September 28, 2025, 12:40 PM
Sep. 28, 2025, 8:40 am EDT
 
Not Pittsburgh's first Ireland game

While this is the NFL's first regular season game in Ireland, the Steelers played in the league's first-ever game played in Ireland in 1997, a preseason game against the Bears. 

Also played at Croke Part, the Steelers took an early lead before pulling away late for a 30-17 win. Steelers HOF RB Jerome Bettis scored the first-ever TD in Dublin on a short run. 

Bryan DeArdo
September 28, 2025, 12:35 PM
Sep. 28, 2025, 8:35 am EDT
 
Vikings injuries

Vikings LB Andrew Van Ginkel is among the team's inactive players for Sunday after he suffered a neck injury in last week's win over the Bengals. He cleared concussion protocol, but lingering neck issues led to him being sidelined for this game. 

Now 30, Van Ginkel is one of the NFL's most versatile linebackers. He already has two sacks this season and is coming off his first Pro Bowl campaign that saw him record a career-high 11.5 sacks. 

Bryan DeArdo
September 28, 2025, 12:25 PM
Sep. 28, 2025, 8:25 am EDT
 
Steelers game day injury report

Jaylen Warren will not play today after recently coming up on the injury report with a knee injury. CB Joey Porter Jr., LB Alex Highsmith, and OL Andrus Peat are also inactive. 

With Warren's status for Sunday up in the air, the Steelers activated Trey Sermon on Saturday. Sermon, a former third-round pick, signed with the Steelers' practice squad following a solid summer with the team. 

Click here to check out an article on Sermon written this summer during Pittsburgh's first week of camp. 

Bryan DeArdo
September 28, 2025, 12:14 PM
Sep. 28, 2025, 8:14 am EDT
 
Steelers QB robbed in Ireland

We unfortunately start this morning's live blog with some unfortunate news as Steelers QB Skylar Thompson got jumped and robbed Friday night. Fortunately, he is OK and back with the team. 

Bryan DeArdo
September 28, 2025, 11:59 AM
Sep. 28, 2025, 7:59 am EDT
