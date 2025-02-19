While they may not know who their quarterback will be in 2025, the Pittsburgh Steelers have apparently made one roster decision with free agency looming. The team is not expected to re-sign offensive tackle Dan Moore Jr., according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. A 2021 fourth-round pick, Moore has started in each of his 66 career regular-season games. He also has an additional three postseason starts under his belt.

As a rookie, Moore was an immediate starter at left tackle for the Steelers and was tasked with protecting Ben Roethlisberger's blindside during the veteran's final season, and Kenny Pickett's during the signal-caller's rookie campaign.

"Definitely jumped into it quick, but thankful for it because I feel like it gave me a lot of experience," Moore told CBS Sports during Pittsburgh's 2023 training camp. "Taught me how to be a professional really early in my career. Trying to take that and use it to my advantage."

Being an immediate starter did come with some challenges, however. Moore didn't have the luxury of watching a veteran before getting his chance to shine. Instead, Moore found himself matched up against Trey Hendrickson -- one of the NFL's premier pass rushers -- during his third regular-season game.

Moore took the challenge head on. He got better throughout his rookie season and helped Roethlisberger start each game during his final season. Moore and the rest of the line also led the way for fellow rookie Najee Harris to set the franchise rookie single-season rushing record.

In 2022, Moore started in every regular-season game for a second straight year for the Steelers. He did so again in 2024 after making 16 starts during the 2023 season. Moore's presence helped Harris become the first running back since Chris Johnson to start his career with four consecutive 1,000-yard seasons. He also helped the Steelers make the playoffs three out of the last four years, including this past season.

Despite his stability and durability, Moore has apparently been deemed expendable by the Steelers, who drafted a player at his position in the first round in each of the past two NFL drafts. Moore continued to start over that span, though, as 2023 first-round pick Broderick Jones has been stationed at right tackle and 2024 first-round pick Troy Fautanu missing his entire rookie season with an injury.

Still just 26 years old, Moore should have a pretty robust market once free agency starts. One team that might be interested in his services are the three-time defending AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs, who struggled to protect Patrick Mahomes during their loss to the Eagles in Super Bowl LIX.

Along with Moore, the Steelers are also reportedly not going to re-sign offensive guard James Daniels, a 2022 free agent acquisition who started four games last year before suffering a season-ending Achilles injury. The Steelers are expected to tender running back Jaylen Warren, who has carved out a role in Pittsburgh's offense over the last three years after going undrafted back in 2022. Warren has averaged 836 all-purpose yards per season in Pittsburgh while averaging a solid 4.8 yards per carry.