The Pittsburgh Steelers' Thanksgiving Night game against the Baltimore Ravens may be the final time the black and gold will be able to play in front of home fans in 2020. On Monday, the Steelers announced that the general public will not be permitted inside Heinz Field for Pittsburgh's Week 13 home game against the Washington Football Team. The decision was based on new orders issued by Pennsylvania governor Tom Wolf and state health director Dr. Rachel Levine as it relates to public gatherings.

"That order will now limit Heinz Field to no more than 2,500 people in the building, including players, coaches, stadium staff, etc.," Steelers spokesman Burt Lauten said in a statement. "Consequently, we will have to restrict fans in the seating bowl to family and friends of players and the organization."

The state's new order will not impact Thursday night's game between the Steelers and Ravens. Heinz Field, as it has for Pittsburgh's previous three home games, expects to have about 5,500 fans in attendance. Fans attending Thursday night's game will be required to adhere to the stadium's protocols, including requirements for wearing a mask and social distancing.

"Our priority remains the health and safety of our players, coaches, staff, game day workers, and our fans," Lauten said. "We will adhere to the original protocols for games with at Heinz Field and expect approximately 5,500 fans in attendance for Thursday night's game versus the Ravens."

The Steelers' only other December home game is against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 16. It is unclear whether or not the team will be able to host fans in January if the Steelers secure a home playoff game. That scenario currently appears to be highly likely, as Pittsburgh is currently 10-0 and would be the AFC's No. 1 seed if the playoffs started this week.