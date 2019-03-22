Steelers will reportedly release safety Morgan Burnett, but not until April 1

The Pittsburgh Steelers have undergone more change this offseason than almost any team, and more change is apparently still to come. After letting Le'Veon Bell leave for a massive deal with the Jets, trading Antonio Brown for a minor return from the Raiders, sending Marcus Gilbert to the Cardinals for a late-round pick, and signing former Chiefs corner Steven Nelson, Pittsburgh is preparing to release safety Morgan Burnett, according to multiple reports.

Steelers have informed veteran S Morgan Burnett that they will release him by April 1, per the player’s request, said his agent Kevin Conner. Burnett was told release would occur Weds, but Steelers say accounting issues will delay it another week. Another S about to be on market — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 22, 2019

The accounting issues to which Schefter refers in his report are specious, as Burnett's contract does not have any trigger dates that would change the amount of money he is owed based on when he's released. According to Spotrac, he's going to count for just over $2.8 million on the Steelers' books no matter when he's let go.

According to Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the real delay is that the Steelers are trying to find someone to trade for Burnett before they officially cut him loose.

After signing S/LB Mark Barron, the Steelers are trying to trade S Morgan Burnett, but will release him if a deal cannot be worked out, per source. — Gerry Dulac (@gerrydulac) March 22, 2019

The safety market has been extremely crowded this offseason, but most of the top players at the position have gotten paid a handsome price. Burnett is not quite of a kind with the Earl Thomases and Tyrann Mathieus of the world, but he's a solid player, so there could be a market for his services. But with it getting out that Pittsburgh plans to release him soon anyway, the price tag might not be too high.