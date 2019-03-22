Steelers will reportedly release safety Morgan Burnett, but not until April 1
The team is looking for a trade partner before officially letting Burnett go
The Pittsburgh Steelers have undergone more change this offseason than almost any team, and more change is apparently still to come. After letting Le'Veon Bell leave for a massive deal with the Jets, trading Antonio Brown for a minor return from the Raiders, sending Marcus Gilbert to the Cardinals for a late-round pick, and signing former Chiefs corner Steven Nelson, Pittsburgh is preparing to release safety Morgan Burnett, according to multiple reports.
The accounting issues to which Schefter refers in his report are specious, as Burnett's contract does not have any trigger dates that would change the amount of money he is owed based on when he's released. According to Spotrac, he's going to count for just over $2.8 million on the Steelers' books no matter when he's let go.
According to Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the real delay is that the Steelers are trying to find someone to trade for Burnett before they officially cut him loose.
The safety market has been extremely crowded this offseason, but most of the top players at the position have gotten paid a handsome price. Burnett is not quite of a kind with the Earl Thomases and Tyrann Mathieus of the world, but he's a solid player, so there could be a market for his services. But with it getting out that Pittsburgh plans to release him soon anyway, the price tag might not be too high.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Seven-round mock: Cowboys add to D
The Falcons trade up for a Grady Jarrett type on the inside, and the Zac Taylor era in Cincy...
-
Sanders insulted by Steelers' 2014 offer
Sanders says he was insulted by the deal Kevin Golbert offered five years ago
-
Comp pick frenzy, PIT-Bush fit, more
With many teams no longer willing to lose a comp pick, veterans sitting on the open market...
-
Cam explains why he's going celibate
Newton issues challenges to himself during the offseason, and this is apparently one of th...
-
NFL rule changes officially proposed
Here's all the rule changes being considered for 2019
-
Eagles withdraw Thanksgiving rule tweak
It seems that the Eagles aren't so happy about the way that the NFL handles Thanksgiving