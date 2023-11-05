Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson was fined $25,000 for negative comments about NFL officiating after Pittsburgh's loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 8, according to ESPN. After losing 20-10, Johnson said the officials called plays to help their opponents win.

Johnson made strong claims the officials wanted Jacksonville to come out on top.

"[The refs] wanted [the Jaguars] to win, bro," Johnson said. "They was calling, everything was in their favor. They was getting every little call, but it is what it is."

Johnson wanted the officials fined, but instead, he was fined.

"They was calling some stupid stuff," Johnson said. "They should get fined for calling bad, making worse, terrible calls and stuff like that. That's how pissed I am. They cost us the game. I don't care what nobody say. They cost us the game."

He was very vocal about his dislike of the referees and even suggested the officials were paid for their calls.

"I didn't like the refs today. They must've got paid good today or something, but they blew -- that field goal, that hurt us coming into the half. We needed that," Johnson said.

Right guard Isaac Seumalo was called for lining up offside in the neutral zone on a 55-yard field-goal attempt by Chris Boswell. After the penalty was enforced, Boswell missed the field goal and instead of being down by three, they were down by six going into halftime.

Head coach Mike Tomlin said he had never seen an offside call on a field goal like that in his 17 years in the league.

Referee Alan Eck defended the call: "It was a judgment call. It was obvious on the field, so we went ahead and called it."

NFL senior vice president of officiating Walt Anderson responded by saying, "Whether players are called for offsides, that's the judgment that's made on the field."

Johnson did note that in the end, the team cannot put too much thought on what the officials are calling.

"Refs were just killing us the whole game," Johnson said. "The same refs we had at training camp. I didn't like the refs today. At the end of the day, we can't keep complaining about the refs. Like Coach [Mike Tomlin] say, we can't worry about the refs, whatever. But everybody's different."

Johnson was not happy with the roughing the passer calls, with Steelers Keanu Neal getting called for a penalty on a third-down hit of quarterback Trevor Lawrence, while Jags defensive end Adam Gotsis was not called on a hit that injured quarterback Kenny Pickett.

Gotsis ended up being fined $7,167 for the hit and Neal did not get a fine. Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt was fined $16,391 for a hit on Lawrence that did not get a flag during the game.