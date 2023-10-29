Diontae Johnson is moving up the Pittsburgh Steelers' all-time receivers list. During Sunday's game against the Jaguars, Johnson passed Super Bowl XLIII MVP Santonio Holmes and former Pro Bowl wideout JuJu Smith-Schuster for 12th on the franchise's all-time list for career receiving yards.

Johnson entered Sunday's game with 3,773 career receiving yards, just behind Holmes' 3,835 and Smith-Schuster's 3,855 yards gained during their time in Pittsburgh.

A 2006 first-round pick, Holmes is best known for his game-winning catch that helped the Steelers defeat the Cardinals in Pittsburgh's most recent Super Bowl win. Holmes, who spent four of his nine NFL seasons in Pittsburgh, officially retired as a member of the Steelers in October of 2017.

Johnson was teammates with Smith-Schuster from 2019-21. During the 2020 season, the duo combined to catch 185 passes for 1,754 yards and 16 touchdowns while helping lead the Steelers to an AFC North division title.

A 2019 third-round pick out of Toledo, Johnson was named to his first Pro Bowl in 2021 after leading the Steelers with 107 receptions for 1,161 yards and eight touchdowns. He led the Steelers in catches and yards last season while helping Pittsburgh finish with a 9-8 record after a 2-7 start.

Diontae Johnson PIT • WR • #18 TAR 12 REC 8 REC YDs 127 REC TD 0 FL 0 View Profile

Johnson returned to the lineup last week after a hamstring injury sidelined him for four games. His presence was felt as he caught five of six targets for 79 yards while helping the Steelers defeat the Rams in Los Angeles.