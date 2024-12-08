The Pittsburgh Steelers will be without George Pickens for Sunday's Week 14 showdown with the Cleveland Browns. Pickens has been ruled out with a hamstring injury.

Just moments before Pickens was ruled out, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin told CBS Sports' Tracy Wolfson that he was hoping that the injury would be a non-factor. He added that the Steelers had a contingency plan in place in the event that the injury limited Pickens' ability to play.

The Steelers ultimately decided to take a cautionary approach regarding Pickens, according to ESPN, as Pittsburgh wants to make sure that Pickens is available for the team's stretch run that includes three games in an 11-day span later this month. Pickens and the team reportedly made the decision Sunday morning.

With Pickens out, expect Russell Wilson to spread the ball around in an effort to keep the Browns' secondary guessing. Look for Wilson to throw more to wideouts Calvin Austin III (who cleared concussion protocol this week), Van Jefferson, recently-acquired Mike Williams, tight end Pat Freiermuth, and running back Najee Harris. Austin and Freiermuth each caught touchdowns in last Sunday's win over the Bengals. Jefferson caught a 44-yard pass that set up Pittsburgh's final score. Harris caught each of his six targets for 54 yards.

Pickens, who leads the Steelers with 850 yards and 55 receptions, was recently fined over $20,000 for his two unsportsmanlike conduct penalties during the win over the Bengals. Tomlin acknowledged afterwards that Pickens has to do better in similar situations moving forward.

"You just have to grow up, man," Tomlin said. "It's an emotional game. These divisional games are big. He has a target on his back because he's George (Pickens). He understands that, but he has to grow up. He has to grow up in a hurry."