George Pickens is letting his frustration get the better of him. The Pittsburgh Steelers' second-year receiver posted "Free me" while scrubbing the Steelers from his Instagram page following Thursday night's 20-16 win over the Tennessee Titans.

Pickens' social media actions came after he caught two passes for -1 yard on "Thursday Night Football." He's had just three receptions over Pittsburgh's last two games. Despite his lack of recent production, Pickens is still on pace to eclipse 1,000 receiving yards this season for Pittsburgh, which improved to 5-3 after beating Tennessee.

Pickens has three 100-yard games this season including in back-to-back games against the Ravens and Rams. He's clearly not happy, though, with his lack of production over the past two games.

George Pickens PIT • WR • #14 TAR 58 REC 30 REC YDs 521 REC TD 3 FL 0 View Profile

This isn't the first time Pickens has made headlines for less than ideal reasons. He made news last season when TV cameras caught him screaming "Throw me the f---ing ball" during a win over the Atlanta Falcons. Pickens has also received unwanted attention this season after committing several costly penalties.

Pickens' post comes at a bad time given that the NFL's trade deadline just passed. But even if it hadn't, it's farfetched to think the Steelers would have traded Pickens, a young and talented player who has made a bevy of big plays since being drafted by Pittsburgh in 2022.

Expect Steelers coach Mike Tomlin to address Pickens' social media actions during his weekly Tuesday press conference. Until then, fans and media members will continue to speculate on Pickens and his future in Pittsburgh.