Stefanski reportedly adds ex-Dolphins OC Chad O'Shea to Browns staff, interested in three 49ers assistants
The first year head coach is looking to bolster his staff with some experience
Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski is hiring former Miami Dolphins offensive coordinator Chad O'Shea to fulfill the receivers coach and passing game coordinator role, according to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport.
O'Shea was the only coach listed as a potential wide receivers coach for Stefanski in our initial coaching staff tracker, which also correctly predicted the retention of special teams coordinator Mike Priefer.
O'Shea spent three seasons on the Minnesota Vikings coaching staff from 2006-08. During that time, he served as an offensive assistant, wide receivers and special teams coach. O'Shea followed that with 10 seasons in New England as the wide receivers coach. When Brian Flores accepted the Miami Dolphins head coaching job, he hired O'Shea to be his offensive coordinator. The union lasted just one season.
If Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels had been hired by Cleveland, O'Shea would have been on his staff as well.
Rapoport adds that Stefanski is interested in 49ers run game coordinator Mike McDaniel and passing game coordinator Mike LaFleur for the vacant offensive coordinator role. However, it is unlikely they join the fold because they are under contract and 'unlikely to be allowed out to go to Cleveland.' Both, along with Stefanski and Shanahan, have participated in a group called QB Collective during offseasons.
If Stefanski allows either to call plays, then Shanahan could theoretically allow one to pursue the opportunity. The 49ers head coach initially blocked quarterbacks coach Rich Scangarello, who reportedly has an interview with Cleveland early this week, from interviewing for the Denver Broncos offensive coordinator role a few years ago before having a change of heart. Shanahan's past with Cleveland likely does not help the situation.
Finally, 49ers defensive backs coach/pass game coordinator Joe Woods is a top candidate for the defensive coordinator title. His contract expires after the season so he does not need permission to leave. Woods would figure to be a strong candidate for the position. He spent eight seasons with Minnesota as a defensive backs coach from 2006-2013. The Pennsylvania native previously served as a defensive coordinator for the Denver Broncos on Vance Joseph's staff.
McDaniel, LaFleur and Woods were three of the four names initially mentioned by CBS Sports as potential offensive and defensive coordinators in Cleveland.
Stay tuned to CBS Sports for more updates on the expanding Browns staff.
