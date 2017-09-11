Stefon Diggs, Adam Thielen, Randy Moss rock custom footwear honoring Randy Moss

Vikings receivers old and new will be at US Bank stadium on Monday night for the Vikings' season opener against the New Orleans Saints. With Randy Moss being inducted into the Vikings' Ring of Honor on Monday night, current receivers Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs are paying tribute to Moss by wearing custom cleats during pregame festivities.

Diggs's cleats, obviously, are in reference to Moss' celebration at Lambeau Field when he mimed mooning an entire section of Packers fans (much to the horror of Joe Buck). Diggs and Thielen both idolize Moss, with Diggs only trailing Moss for most catches as a Viking in his first two seasons and Thielen being raised in Minnesota.

"Just paying tribute, paying respect, he's coming back, so I wanted to give my respect to him," Diggs said. "Hopefully I get to see him."

Thielen added: "It was kind of something that I really wanted to do just because he was that guy for me that pushed me to play this game and try to play at the highest level because of what he did on the field. I definitely wanted to honor him and show that I have a lot of respect for him and his game."

Thielen often cites Moss as his reason for pursuing becoming a wide receiver. Moss will be at the field to be honored, and he's also part of ESPN's "Monday Night Football" crew. His induction will come during halftime of Monday night's game.

Diggs and Thielen won't be the only two wearing special shoes. So will Moss himself.

Take a look at Moss' shoe choice:

That's right. Moss is wearing a shoe that shows him mooning the crowd at Lambeau Field.

On his shoe choice alone, Moss should be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.