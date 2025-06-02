After missing New England Patriots OTAs last week and making headlines over a viral video of him partying on a boat holding an unknown substance, wide receiver Stefon Diggs is back with his team. The veteran attended the voluntary workouts on Monday and appeared in good spirits.

This is not the first time Diggs hit the field with his new team, as the 31-year-old attended practice two weeks ago, as well.

Diggs is recovering from a torn ACL suffered in Week 8 of last season and has given positive updates on his recovery so far this offseason, but his status for Week 1 has yet to be confirmed. While these workouts are voluntary, his choice to party on a boat rather than rehab or spend time learning his new offense turned some heads.

Patriots first-year head coach Mike Vrabel was asked about the video of Diggs handing a pink substance to a woman on a boat and admitted that the team was aware of the situation, adding that he wants his players to make "great decisions" on and off the field.

New England hired Josh McDaniels as the team's offensive coordinator this offseason, making his return to Foxborough, and is working with an offense with more weapons for quarterback Drake Maye, thanks to the Diggs signing. Diggs' importance to the team as a veteran presence and a secure pass catcher is significant for the rising second-year quarterback.

Diggs signed a three-year, $69 million contract with the Patriots in March.