No one knows quite what to make of Stefon Diggs' status in Buffalo. Despite reporting to Bills facilities for minicamp, the star wide receiver was not present for practice Tuesday, sparking admitted concern from coach Sean McDermott. Months after a visibly frustrated close to the Bills' playoff loss, Diggs then posted cryptically on social media about the "lies" surrounding him.

The Pro Bowler has not explicitly expressed concern with his contract or future in Buffalo, even returning to practice Wednesday, making him a virtual lock to suit up for the Bills in 2023. This is a two-time All-Pro, after all, who just one year ago landed a $96 million extension and has never produced fewer than 1,200 yards as quarterback Josh Allen's favorite target. He's a key ingredient to this club's title aspirations.

Diggs has parlayed hints at discord into a full-on trade request before, however, all but forcing his way off the Vikings in 2020. In the unlikely event any future frustration leads to Buffalo shopping one of its best players, many clubs would assuredly be off the table, including the Bills' AFC East rivals, most fellow AFC contenders, and any other Super Bowl-hunting teams already well-stocked at the position. With that in mind, here are three potential suitors for Buffalo's doomsday scenario:

It's almost unfathomable to imagine the Bills dealing Diggs without replenishing their own WR corps as they eye a deep playoff run. In this scenario, perhaps they could acquire one of Deebo Samuel or Brandon Aiyuk in return. The former is seemingly critical to San Francisco's offense, but he's in a sort of prove-it year ahead of a major uptick in annual earnings. Aiyuk, meanwhile, has emerged as a downfield threat but has yet to land a long-term deal. The 49ers' recent history as an NFC heavyweight could appeal to Diggs, whose route-running prowess might gel nicely as a safety valve for Brock Purdy and/or Trey Lance.

New York spent much of free agency tinkering with Daniel Jones' supporting cast, but the one thing former Bills executive Joe Schoen hasn't added is an alpha out wide. Diggs would immediately represent a WR1 upgrade to pair with new tight end Darren Waller and secondary pieces like Jalin Hyatt and Parris Campbell. And he thrived playing under coach Brian Daboll, who spent 2020-2021 cultivating the dynamic connection between Allen and Diggs as the Bills' offensive coordinator. As a bonus for Diggs, the Giants' New Jersey stomping grounds are a bit closer to home in Maryland.

Once again, the thinking here is that Buffalo would want something tangible in return for Diggs, so perhaps the Lions could part with one or more WRs, including suspended former first-rounder Jameson Williams or underrated reserve Josh Reynolds. The Lions might justify the swing after an already-aggressive offseason that has them positioned to compete for an NFC North title. With more than $23M in cap space, they can also afford another blockbuster addition. Diggs, meanwhile, would get at least two swipes at his old pals in Minnesota, plus a chance to join one of the most popularly ascending contenders in the game.