Stefon Diggs fined for missing Vikings meetings and practice, status for Week 5 vs. Giants up in the air
The Stefon Diggs saga continues for the Vikings
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Stefon Diggs has made it clear that he's not ecstatic about his current standing with the team, and now, he has been punished for time missed this week. Diggs missed several meetings and practice due to undisclosed reasons. As a result, Tom Pelissero reports that the team has fined him. What's interesting is that this is apparently not the first time he has missed a meeting this season.
On Thursday, Diggs spoke with reporters about the swirling trade rumors that have been the focus of headlines for the past week. The former fifth-round pick didn't exactly deny that he's at odds with the team, but did respond with, "I feel like there's truth to all rumors, regardless of what it is -- good or bad," Diggs said, per The Athletic. "I can't say what's real and what's not."
While Diggs is healthy, head coach Mike Zimmer said on Friday that he's not even sure if his wide receiver will suit up to play the New York Giants this weekend in an odd back and forth with reporters, per NFL.com:
Will Stefon Diggs play on Sunday?
"I don't know. We'll see."
Did he seem like the regular Stefon Diggs in practice?
"I have to watch the tape."
What do you base it on whether he'll play or not?
"When I watch the tape."
It's how he looks, not a punishment of any sort?
"No, he's already been punished."
Diggs has gotten off to a slow start this season, but he did record his best game last week against the Chicago Bears, when he caught seven passes for 108 yards. The Vikings still lost to backup quarterback Chase Daniel, 16-6, as the offensive struggles continued.
Much of the blame for the Vikings' 2-2 start has been pinned on quarterback Kirk Cousins. He is averaging just 183 yards per game and has thrown for three touchdowns and two interceptions so far. With offensive weapons like Dalvin Cook, Adam Thielen and Diggs, Minnesota's offense appears to be one of the best in the league on paper, but it just hasn't clicked yet.
Ian Rapoport said on Thursday that Minnesota has no intention of dealing Diggs, barring a massive offer. ESPN reported earlier that at least one NFL team "definitely interested" in acquiring Diggs was informed by the Vikings he would not be traded.
Fining Diggs probably felt like throwing salt in a wound. This situation appears to be far from over.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Beckham confirms NFL fined him again
Beckham discussed his altercation with Humphrey while also railing against the NFL's fining...
-
Best bets: Eagles throttle Jets
The Seahawks won but didn't cover on Thursday, causing a poor start to our best bets this week
-
Injuries: Ramsey, Barkley, Darnold out
Find out everything you need to know about the final injury reports for everyone playing in...
-
Legendary expert reveals Week 5 parlay
Handicapping legend Hank Goldberg just revealed his top parlay for Week 5
-
Jones: Dak Prescott is like Tom Brady
This is yet another nod to how elite the Cowboys believe their QB will be over the rest of...
-
McCoy to start for Skins vs. Patriots
This will mark the third QB change for the Redskins in less than five NFL quarters of play
-
Ravens vs. Cardinals live updates
Lamar Jackson was the star of this game, but Kyler Murray showed he's ready to shine, too