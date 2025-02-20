One of the more intriguing free agents the Houston Texans will have to make a decision on is wide receiver Stefon Diggs. While he's a four-time Pro Bowl pass catcher who has recorded 1,100 yards receiving in five out of the last six seasons, he tore his ACL in late October and turned 31 years old in November.

Are the Texans interested in bringing Diggs back? General manager Nick Caserio said during a recent interview with SportsRadio 610 that he's "absolutely open" to it.

"We have good relationships with Stef and his representation," Caserio said, via the Houston Chronicle (H/T NFL.com). "We enjoyed having Stef in the building. So, the door is always open. A number of players have expressed sentiments and interest in potentially returning to our team next season. We never rule anything out, so we're going to be open-minded."

The former Buffalo Bill caught two touchdowns in his Texans debut, but scored just two more total touchdowns over the next seven games. Diggs' receiving yards per game and yards per reception have declined in each of the last two seasons, and his 19 straight games without a 100-yard receiving performance is the longest drought of his career. It could come down to price whether Diggs remains in Houston or not. Will there be a team willing to throw more money at an aging receiver than the Texans? If not, Diggs could prioritize remaining in Houston.

Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud has already made it known he wants Diggs back, because the two were starting to click before his unfortunate knee injury.

"That's my boy. I would love to have Stef back," Stroud said, via KPRC2. "We were just getting started. He was having so much fun. Me and him were starting to build a rapport."