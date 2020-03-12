Stefon Diggs fuels trade talk with workout video: Here are five teams that could use the star receiver

How does Stefon Diggs feel about being a member of the Minnesota Vikings? Well, the star receiver has been sending out some mixed messages that make it rather unclear. One moment he's hinting about possibly being open to a trade, the next he's removing all allegiances to the Vikings off his social media channels, and now he's sporting another team's logo during a workout.

Diggs recently posted a video to his Instagram story of himself working out. The 26-year-old was showing off his fast footwork and ability to change direction on a dime. While most folks were likely just in awe of Diggs' talent, those with a keen eye noticed that Diggs was rocking an black long sleeve shirt that reps the Arizona Cardinals, which, of course, is not his team.

What does this all mean? Honestly, who knows. Throughout these previous rumors, the Vikings have brushed them off as nothing more than simply that -- rumors. Minnesota general manager Rick Spielman even laughed off the trade talk saying in late February that "there is no reason to anticipate that Stefon Diggs is not going to be a Minnesota Viking."

While Spielman did his best to dispel the rumors, "no reason to anticipate" is hardly concrete, so this most recent post of Diggs rocking Cards garb certainly still has the mind wondering what could happen over the remainder of the offseason. After all, Diggs is a wildly talented receiver who just posted back-to-back 1,000 yard seasons and has at least six touchdowns over the past three years. If he were unhappy in Minnesota, the Vikings could get a pretty decent haul for him, especially now that he's signed through the 2023 season at a reasonable cap number.

As his future still somewhat hangs in the balance, we decided to highlight a handful of teams that would be more than willing to take Diggs off the Vikings hands and could desperately use his talents.

Arizona Cardinals

Might as well start with the team he was rocking during that workout, right? The Arizona Cardinals are looking to add another big-play pass catcher for second year quarterback Kyler Murray, and Diggs would be a tremendous fit in head coach Kliff Kingsbury's system. No Cardinals pass catcher topped 1,000 yards receiving in 2019 and only Larry Fitzgerald and Christian Kirk were able to go above 400 yards receiving. Bringing in the likes of Diggs would give Arizona that true No. 1 receiver they were lacking a season ago.

Not only would the arrival of Diggs slot the likes of Kirk, Andy Isabella and other Cards pass catchers in more realistic roles within the offense, but at only 26 years old Diggs is still youthful enough to grow with Arizona under this Kyler Murray era. Fitzgerald is set to return in 2020, but the 36-year-old is certainly taking things year-by-year at this point and it'll behoove the Cardinals to bring aboard a legit No. 1 receiver to take the baton from Fitz.

The Cardinals are projected to have just under $40 million in cap space this offseason, so Diggs would account for quite a bit of that if they acquire him. With that said, his addition would free up GM Steve Keim to address another more pressing need on the roster other than receiver when they are on the clock with the No. 8 overall pick at the 2020 NFL Draft.

The Cowboys are in a curious situation heading into the new league year. Because of the CBA currently being in a state of flux, Dallas is unsure if they'll be able to utilize more than one tag as they head into the new league year. If a new collective bargaining agreement is reached, they would only be able to tag one player, which will likely be Dak Prescott if the two sides cannot come to terms on an extension. In that scenario, Amari Cooper would hit the open market and all bets are off on a possible return.

If Cooper ends up elsewhere, a strong Plan B for Dallas would be to kick the tires on Diggs. He has similar game-breaking talent, is relatively the same age as Cooper and will likely be the cheaper of the two options when you look at their contracts. Diggs currently has an average annual value of $14 million on his current deal and his cap hit rises to $15 million over the 2021 and 2022 seasons. According to Spotrac's market value projection, Cooper could be looking at a deal that gives him an AAV of $19.7 million.

It seems like both Cooper and the Cowboys want to keep their relationship going and this point becomes moot if there is no new CBA or Dallas comes to terms with Prescott, freeing up the franchise tag option. That said, if they lose Cooper, Diggs is not a bad consolation prize whatsoever.

The Patriots are in desperate need of pass catching talent, especially if they want a shot at retaining soon-to-be unrestricted free agent and franchise icon Tom Brady. The quarterback has made it clear (through various leaked reports) that New England needs to bolster the weapons around him for the two sides to keep the dynasty alive.

Out of the pass catchers on the roster in 2019, Julian Edelman led the team in receptions (100), receiving yards (1,117) and receiving touchdowns (6). The next Patriots wide receiver behind Edelman for receiving yards was Phillip Dorsett with just 397 yards. Not great.

That must be improved for whoever is under center for New England in 2020 and Diggs could be the perfect fix to that major issue on offense. By adding Diggs, the Patriots would get a legit No. 1 receiver that would not only further entice Brady to return, but improve the offense drastically. Pressure would be taken off Edelman, who'll be 34 years old by the start of next season, Mohamed Sanu could work as a true No. 3 receiver (a role he played well in as a member of the Falcons), and the Patriots could bring along former first round pick N'Keal Harry at a more palatable pace after missing nearly half of his rookie season. Things fall a bit more in order with the arrival of a talent like Diggs.

Because of his contract situation, Bill Belichick may also see added value with Diggs, who has a base salary of no more than $11.4 million over the course of a season throughout his deal.

The San Francisco 49ers already have a strong core of pass catchers on their roster with receiver Deebo Samuel and tight end George Kittle, but the addition of Diggs would be tremendous for head coach Kyle Shanahan. If the club does not re-sign Emmanuel Sanders, who is entering unrestricted free agency, Diggs could rather easily slip into his role within the offense. Diggs also would be more aligned with Samuel (24), Kittle (26) and quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (28) than Sanders (32) in terms of their age. If you could pair Diggs with that QB-TE-WR trio, you're looking at a compliment of offensive weapons that are young and under team control for quite a bit.

The only snag in this potential marriage in the cap space. Diggs has a $14.5 million hit for 2020 and the Niners are currently projected to have around $17.5 million. They'd have to do some maneuvering to fit Diggs in and be able to fill other needs across the roster, but he'd be a lethal addition for the NFC champs.

This really is more about the Packers' need for a secondary pass-catching option opposite of Davante Adams than anything else. It seems extremely unlikely (maybe even impossible) that even if Minnesota were willing to trade Diggs that they would send him somewhere within the division. That said, Green Bay should do their best to sway them and possibly even overpay a little bit because that's how desperate they are for pass catching help.

Adams is an unquestioned superstar receiver in the NFL and Aaron Rodgers looked his way 127 times throughout the regular season. The next highest targeted Packer was running back Aaron Jones (68). The second most targeted receiver in Green Bay was Marquez Valdes-Scantling with 56, 71 targets fewer than Adams, who played just 12 games in the regular season. That type of volume dilutes the quality of looks that Adams receivers on a given week and has secondaries simply keying on him, which makes the Green Bay offense far less explosive. If they were to add the likes of Diggs, it would free up more opportunity for Adams to get one-on-one coverage and possibly break one off. The same could also happen for Diggs if Adams receives the bulk of the attention.

The Packers offense averaged just 345.5 yards a game in 2019, which ranked 18th in the entire league. If they were to somehow pry Diggs out of Minnesota, those totals would likely increase exponentially.