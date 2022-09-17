Ja'Marr Chase had to unload his wallet after one week. Ditto with Stefon Diggs.

As the Week 1 fines have been released around the league Saturday, Chase received two fines for unsportsmanlike conduct. Per NFL Network, the first fine was for $13,261 and the second for $10,609. The Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver was not the lone wideout to receive a fine for his actions in Week 1, as Diggs was fined $10,609 for unsportsmanlike conduct after taunting Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey in a blowout victory.

Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker was fined $11,139 for unnecessary roughness for throwing a punch and getting ejected in Sunday's loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Carolina Panthers defensive end Brian Burns was fined $15,914 for his roughing the passer penalty against the Cleveland Browns.

In terms of non fines, Miami Dolphins safety Jevon Holland wasn't fined for his hit on New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones -- who suffered a back injury as a result of the hit.