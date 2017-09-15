Stefon Diggs, Linval Joseph fined for Week 1 antics vs. Saints

Stefon Diggs and Linval Joseph's pocketbooks have gotten a bit lighter after the NFL announced its fines for Week 1.

According to Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press, Diggs was fined $6,076 for punting the ball into the stands after scoring one of his touchdowns, while Joseph received a $9,115 for a facemask penalty.

(The Minnesota Vikings are 1-0 and travel to Pittsburgh next for a showdown with the Steelers --Don't miss out on the action. Sign up for our FREE newsletter today!)

The team now moves on to a Week 2 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on the road, which is scheduled for a 12 p.m. CT kick from Heinz Field.

Follow Vikings on 247Sports' Anthony Broome on Twitter and Facebook