Stefon Diggs, Linval Joseph fined for Week 1 antics vs. Saints
Stefon Diggs and Linval Joseph have been fined by the NFL.
Stefon Diggs and Linval Joseph's pocketbooks have gotten a bit lighter after the NFL announced its fines for Week 1.
According to Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press, Diggs was fined $6,076 for punting the ball into the stands after scoring one of his touchdowns, while Joseph received a $9,115 for a facemask penalty.
The team now moves on to a Week 2 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on the road, which is scheduled for a 12 p.m. CT kick from Heinz Field.
