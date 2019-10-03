Stefon Diggs on trade rumors: 'There's truth to all rumors,' unclear if Vikings 'want me'
The wide receiver opened up to the media Thursday amid reports of his displeasure in Minnesota
The Minnesota Vikings' 2019 season got another wave of drama on Thursday, as wide receiver Stefon Diggs suggested there's truth to recent rumors of his desire to be traded elsewhere.
The fifth-year pass catcher was absent from Wednesday's practice for undisclosed reasons, sparking speculation of a rift between he and the Vikings. Addressing local reporters a day later, Diggs didn't exactly deny that he's at odds with the team, responding to a question about trade rumors with this: "There's truth to all rumors."
"I won't be speaking on that," Diggs added, per The Athletic. Later in his media session, however, the wideout returned to the subject, saying, "I feel like there's truth to all rumors, regardless on what it is -- good or bad. I can't say what's real and what's not."
Asked whether he's requested a trade, Diggs said he personally hasn't communicated anything like that to the Vikings. But he also wouldn't rule out that his agent had done so for him.
"I haven't spoken to him," Diggs said. "You got to talk to him."
The former 1,000-yard receiver, who just inked a five-year, $72 million contract extension with Minnesota in 2018, has been speculated as a potential trade target before -- including by his own brother before this season. He was also visibly frustrated during the Vikings' Week 4 loss to the Chicago Bears, a game that sparked fellow receiver Adam Thielen to criticize Minnesota's poor passing game. In speaking with reporters Thursday, the first time he addressed the media in more than two weeks, Diggs acknowledged that his frustrations stem from Minnesota's inconsistent aerial attack.
"You want to have success, and you want to perform at a high level," he said. "I've had conversations (about it) with everybody at this point. Everybody. I met with everybody."
Diggs did little to quiet talk of his desire to potentially move elsewhere, though, when asked if he feels he's being heard inside the Vikings organization.
"I don't know," he said. "I don't know at this point. With the way things are going, with the trend that we're at right now, I'm not 100 percent sure."
Diggs added that his "resume and persona" should speak for themselves and vouch that he's not a me-first player, saying the only conversations he's had with the team are regarding what's happening on the field. But he indicated that he's not sure whether the Vikings even want his feedback -- or want him on the team.
"It's all about whether I'll be here or not," he said, "whether they want me here or not."
For what it's worth, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport said Thursday that Minnesota has no intentions of dealing Diggs, the star of the team's "Minneapolis Miracle" playoff victory in 2017, barring a massive offer. ESPN reported earlier that at least one NFL team "definitely interested" in acquiring Diggs was informed by the Vikings he would not be traded.
