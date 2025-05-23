The New England Patriots recorded the fewest receiving yards (3,343) in 2024 and the second-fewest receiving touchdowns (18). They tied for second-worst in yards per reception (9.8) and were tied for the fewest 20+ yard receiving plays. Their receiving leader was tight end Hunter Henry, who finished with 674 yards in the air, followed by DeMario Douglas who had 621.

No Patriots receiver or tight end caught the ball in the end zone more than three times.

The team finished 4-13, fired coach Jerod Mayo and had a lot of needs to address in the offseason, specifically on an offense that struggled to ever get things going. The offensive line needed help, as did the receiving core.

One of the biggest additions in Mike Vrabel's first offseason with the team as their coach was veteran wideout Stefon Diggs. The 31-year-old comes to Foxboro by way of the Houston Texans, where he played for one season.

The four-time Pro Bowler is still recovering from tearing his ACL in his right knee nearly seven months ago and has given positive updates on his progress. The Patriots shared photos from this week's OTA sessions, which featured Diggs' participating in the drills, a good sign for Patriots fans.

One day later, Diggs was featured on his younger brother Trevon Diggs' social media working out, another positive sign in the recovery. In a recent video posted to his YouTube account, Stefon says he "just can't wait to get after it again," and the week he's had certainly look like he's taking the first steps to "getting after it."

There is still no guarantee Stefon will be ready for the Patriots Week 1 game against the Las Vegas Raiders, but having him in the locker room alone will make a big difference to a more inexperienced offense.

The Patriots wide receiver room includes Kayshon Boutte, Ja'Lynn Polk, Douglas and Javon Baker, to name a few, and no pass catcher on the team has hit the 1,000-yard receiving mark in a single season. Stefon has done it six times in his 10-year career, and despite missing four games last year, he had more receiving yards (720) than any single Patriots player.

When Stefon returns in full capacity, whether that is Week 1 or not, he will be a more reliable receiver for a quarterback entering his first year as the full-time starter. Drake Maye took over for Jacoby Brissett in Week 6 last year and this offseason there is no question that the former No. 3 overall pick is QB1.

One thing Maye needs to work on is his turnovers, throwing 10 interceptions and fumbling the ball nine times in 2024. He wasn't exactly set up to succeed with the inconsistent offensive line and no star to throw to. With improvements to both areas, Maye should force the ball less and having a veteran he can rely on will be crucial to that. The Patriots offense may take some time to find their rhythm, but thanks to free agency and the 2025 NFL Draft they have what the 2024 Patriots offense never seemed to — the chance to create a winning team.