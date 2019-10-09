Stefon Diggs revisits trade rumors, says he was never unhappy or uncomfortable with Vikings
Diggs made some cryptic statements about his future in Minnesota last week
Winning usually solves everything, and it appears that Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Stefon Diggs is feeling better about his role on the team following Sunday's 28-10 victory over the New York Giants.
Last week, trade rumors began to swirl around Diggs, who missed practice and meetings, which resulted in him being fined by the team. Last Thursday, Diggs spoke to reporters about the rumors, but answered direct questions in cryptic ways.
"I feel like there's truth to all rumors, regardless of what it is -- good or bad," Diggs said, per The Athletic. "I can't say what's real and what's not."
Diggs ended up returning to the team and played on Sunday, catching three passes for 44 yards. While he didn't put up career numbers, it obviously felt good to get a win. On Wednesday, Diggs again revisited last week's awkward situation, and cleared the air by saying he never was uncomfortable in Minnesota or in their offense.
"I never said I was unhappy or uncomfortable with my role," Diggs said, per Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press. "I said I wanted to win, that was what my frustrations were and that's where it kind of got misconstrued last week."
Whatever had Diggs upset appeared to come to a head following the Vikings' 16-6 loss to the Chicago Bears. While Diggs had his best game of the season, catching seven passes for 108 yards, the Vikings recorded just 222 yards of total offense while backup quarterback Chase Daniel led the rival Bears to victory.
Much of the blame for the Vikings' offensive struggles has been pinned on quarterback Kirk Cousins. He came into Week 5 averaging just 183 yards per game and had thrown for three touchdowns and two interceptions. He had his best performance of the season against a porous Giants defense on Sunday, completing a season-high 81.5% of his passes for a season-high 306 yards and a season-high two touchdowns.
Diggs' claim that he's a team player appeared to be verified with what has taken place on the field over the past two weeks. While Diggs put up his first 100-yard game of the season against the Bears, he was much more upset with the fact that the Vikings lost. Diggs had just 44 yards on Sunday, but was much happier due to the win.
This saga appears to be over for now, but if the Vikings' struggles continue, this could be an issue that pops up again.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Antonio Brown wants to return to Pats
There's been another twist in the Antonio Brown situation
-
Redskins to start Keenum if healthy
Interim head coach Bill Callahan goes with Keenum as his starting quarterback
-
Sherman: Mayfield will get apology
The 49ers cornerback remembered the handshake incident incorrectly, he now says
-
Belichick hoping Barkley doesn't play
The Patriots coach might be getting his wish for Thursday's game
-
DeSean Jackson still rehabbing injury
Jackson has been out the past three games with an abdominal strain, leaving the Eagles without...
-
Rosen named starter for the rest of 2019
The Dolphins' offense has looked better with Rosen under center
-
49ers vs. Browns takeaways
San Francisco runs wild against a Cleveland team that struggled in all facets in prime time
-
Ravens vs. Cardinals live updates
Lamar Jackson was the star of this game, but Kyler Murray showed he's ready to shine, too