The Buffalo Bills are coming off of a successful 2020 campaign, as they won the AFC East with a 13-3 record and made it all the way to the AFC Championship Game before their season was ended by the Kansas City Chiefs. Buffalo gave Kansas City a game, however, as the Bills even held a 9-0 lead through the first quarter. This team was playing through some injuries, however, and another star player recently revealed he was playing hurt as well.

Not long after the Bills' loss to the Chiefs, wide receiver Cole Beasley told reporters that he played through a broken fibula during the late stages of the season. On Saturday, fellow Bills wideout Stefon Diggs took to Twitter to praise his teammate for his toughness, but also revealed he played through a torn oblique.

This makes sense, as Diggs was listed as questionable with an oblique injury heading into Super Wild Card Weekend, but all reports indicated he would suit up for that first postseason matchup against the Indianapolis Colts. The injury didn't seem to affect him at all, as he lit up the Colts for 128 yards and a touchdown on six touches.

Diggs also played well against the Baltimore Ravens in the divisional round, as he caught eight passes for 106 yards and a touchdown, and then caught six passes for 77 yards against the Chiefs. The Maryland product was a big reason why the Bills had such a successful season, as he led the league in receptions and yards with 127 catches for 1,535 yards and eight touchdowns. Josh Allen finally got a true No. 1 wide receiver, and what they were able to accomplish as a duo in 2020 has everyone excited about the future.