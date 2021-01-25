Stefon Diggs had a spectacular debut season with the Buffalo Bills. After arriving in an offseason trade from the Minnesota Vikings, Diggs led the NFL in both receptions (127) and receiving yards (1,535), and was deservedly named a first team All-Pro by the Associated Press.

Diggs also put together a terrific playoff run, catching six passes for 128 yards and a touchdown against the Colts, eight passes for 106 yards and a touchdown against the Ravens, and six passes for 77 yards against the Chiefs. Unfortunately for Diggs, the Bills' season came to an end following that Chiefs game, as Buffalo lost the AFC Championship Game, 38-24.

Following the loss, Diggs' teammates all headed to the locker room while the Chiefs celebrated their second consecutive Lamar Hunt Trophy. But not Diggs. He stayed on the field, taking in the scene as the team that just knocked him out of the dance raised a trophy in celebration.

Watching your opponent celebrate having accomplished the very thing you wanted to achieve is a tough thing to do. There's a reason not many players -- in any sport -- remain on the field or the ice or the court to watch that happen. But apparently, Diggs just felt that he had to be out there, to get a good look at what he missed out on when his team fell short in the AFC title game. Perhaps he'll use it as motivation going forward.