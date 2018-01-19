Stefon Diggs thinks Odell Beckham will have a lot of fun playing for Pat Shurmur

They can't officially announce it yet because his team is still in the playoffs, but the New York Giants are prepared to hire Vikings offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur as their next head coach. CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora reported the news earlier this week, and it is widely believed the hire will be announced whenever the Vikings are eliminated from the playoffs. (Or after the Super Bowl.)

Shurmur helped the Vikes become one of the NFL's best offenses this season despite operating for most of the year with his backup quarterback, backup running backs, and a patchwork offensive line. Minnesota finished the season 11th in yards per game, 10th in points per game, and fifth in Football Outsiders' offensive DVOA. (Defense-adjusted Value Over Average, which adjusts team performance for down, distance, and opponent.)

If and when Shurmur takes over the Giants, he'll be going to a team that does not have a ton of offensive options, but does have one that is one of the best in the league in wide receiver Odell Beckham. And one person who thinks Beckham will be very happy to play for Shurmur is Vikings wideout Stefon Diggs, who has blossomed into a top receiver under Shurmur's watch.

"As a player, [Beckham] does a lot of things well, so it's gonna be a fun offense for him to be in," Diggs said. "Because Pat knows how to get people the ball. He's special. Good coach."

Beckham is one of the league's premier perimeter playmakers, and it will become Shurmur's responsibility to put him in position to succeed. Diggs has no issues envisioning that happening, because it's what Shurmur has done for him.

"He's gonna call plays that work for you," Diggs said. "He's gonna do what you're good at. He's not gonna make it hard. He's gonna make it as easy on you as possible. Whatever you're good at, he's gonna let you do. That's it. As a player that's what you want. So whatever you do well, he's gonna let you do it to the best of your ability -- and a lot."

The Giants certainly need their offense to take a step forward from where it was the last two seasons under Ben McAdoo, when it was one of the worst in football. They already have Beckham, Sterling Shepard, and Evan Engram on hand. They'll have Shurmur soon. And with the No. 2 pick in the draft, they may soon have a quarterback to take over for Eli Manning in the future. That's a pretty good start.