Stephen Jones clarifies Dez Bryant comments, insists he didn't mean to be negative

Dez Bryant spent part of his Friday evening blasting his former team. The catalyst for the tirade? Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones' radio interview hours earlier in which it sounded like he put some of the blame on Dak Prescott's struggles on Bryant.

"Dak is working on his game and accuracy. He has to trust the system," Jones told SiriusXM NFL Radio. "I think that was tough last year with Dez Bryant in his ear. I think he'll have the year he had [in 2016] if not better."

In response, Bryant called out the Cowboys' ownership, the offensive coaching staff and team leaders Sean Lee and Travis Frederick.

Funny story: Jones' entire comments weren't included in the original tweet from SiriusXM account, presumably because of character limits. Here's what Jones said in his interview, via Pro Football Talk: "[Dak Prescott] has got to trust the system, which at times last year, there was pressure, with Dez in his ear and to some degree Jason [Witten] in his ear. Those great players want the ball."

And later, Jones clarified further.

"You got great players like Dez and Witten, they want the ball," Jones said from training camp. "Everybody sees it. It's on every team. They let the quarterback know that sometimes. In no way was it intended to be negative."

Meanwhile, Lee and Frederick were less diplomatic after Bryant accused them of playing a role in getting him cut from the team in April.

"First thing to say, that I can get anybody off the team and have any input on a roster is absurd," Lee said on the practice field, via PFT. "The second thing [is] I love Dez, and I want the best for him. You know, to be honest, we did butt heads, because I wanted Dez to be more accountable to this team and his teammates. To be honest with you, a lot of the team felt that way. I think he needs to look at himself and hold himself accountable."

Frederick added: "I think you'd find it hard to find anyone in the NFL who has personnel input in your fifth year going in the NFL, so I certainly did not have any input into that."

Bryant, who passed up a chance to sign with the Ravens earlier this offseason, is in contract talks with the Browns who, unfortunately, don't face the Cowboys this season.