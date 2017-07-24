Stephen Jones: Cowboys would love to get a new deal done for Zack Martin
Martin seems likely to become the highest-paid guard in the NFL
In 2011, the Cowboys drafted Tyron Smith with the No. 9 overall pick. Three years later, he looked like a surefire star and the Cowboys gave him a massive contract extension. In 2013, the Cowboys drafted Travis Frederick with the No. 31 overall pick. Three years later, he looked like a surefire star and the Cowboys gave him a massive contract extension.
In 2014, the Cowboys drafted Zack Martin with the No. 16 overall pick. Three years later, he looks like a surefire star and the Cowboys are just about ready to give him a massive contract extension, according to executive vice president and COO Stephen Jones.
"We'd love to get Zack Martin done," Jones said, per the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. "We've made that real clear, and we'll be going to work on him. I think he's an important part of our future. He represents everything we want our players to be about. He's not only a great player on the field, he's a great person off the field. We'll be hard at it, trying to do it.
"At the same time, it's important. It's going to be a big number, as we all know, and it has to be right in terms of not only for us, but for him. I feel confident that we'll get something worked out."
Martin's new deal seems likely to reset the market for guards. Tyron Smith's eight-year, $97.6 million contract contained the most overall salary of any tackle in football. (Smith did give the Cowboys a slight discount on the average annual value and guarantee due to his relationship with the Jones family.) Frederick's contract contained the most overall salary and highest average annual value, and fell just a few hundred thousand dollars short of Alex Mack's guaranteed sum.
Given that both Smith and Frederick's contracts end in 2024, Martin seems likely to get a five-year deal so that he's signed for the same amount of time. Kevin Zeitler signed the largest guard contract in the league this offseason, at five years and $60 million, and the bet here is Martin's new contract exceeds that total dollar figure, if not necessarily Zeitler's $31.5 million guarantee.
