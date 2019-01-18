Stephen Jones defends father, says Jerry's not satisfied with Cowboys and is concerned only with winning

The Dallas Cowboys' season ended last week with a disappointing road loss at the hands of the Los Angeles Rams. Dallas was out-played pretty much right from the start, as they were unable to stop the Rams from running the ball right down their throats and they could not find much in the way of offensive success themselves as they repeatedly ran Ezekiel Elliott into crowded boxes and asked Dak Prescott to make picture-perfect throws against tight coverage. It didn't work, and Dallas lost.

Nevertheless, it is expected that the Cowboys will extend the contract of coach Jason Garrett, who has now been the head coach in Dallas for eight and a half seasons, has made the playoffs just three times, and has all of two playoff wins. Garrett does not call plays and does not coach the defense, so his responsibilities largely amount to managing the clock, throwing the challenge flag, and deciding on fourth downs and two-point conversions and such. He is almost universally considered a below-average coach in each of those areas. But Jerry does not want to fire him, for whatever reason. He has said in the past that he views Garrett as his version of Tom Landry, and it's expected that the Cowboys will stick with him.

Stream the NFC Championship game on fuboTV, try it for free, and stream the AFC Championship game on CBS All Access.

In the wake of another disappointing end to the season it was at least somewhat expected that the Cowboys would make some changes to the offensive coaching staff that ran a unit that struggled for so much of the year. But that doesn't appear to be the case. So there's been some idle speculation that perhaps Jerry is complacent and doesn't care about winning. Jerry's son Stephen, who also serves as the Cowboys' executive vice president and COO, says that's hogwash.

"It's a joke," Stephen Jones said during a radio appearance on 105.3 The Fan, per Jon Machota of the Dallas Morning News. "Nothing burns hotter in his belly than wanting to win a championship. I think he's on record saying, he would give up [being inducted into] the Hall of Fame in a second to have another Lombardi Trophy. No one is burning the candle at both ends more than Jerry. He's far from being content in terms of where we are as a football team. You have some tough decisions to make every year in terms of what is best for the team. I can tell you, no one is content around there. He challenges everybody. I just laugh when I hear something like that."

In fairness to Stephen, that is probable true. Jerry obviously wants to win. He just also wants to win his way. That much has been obvious since he parted ways with Jimmy Johnson in the early 1990s because he felt he wasn't getting enough credit for the Cowboys' Super Bowls. They won the following year with Barry Switzer at the helm (coaching Jimmy's players) but have not gotten back to the Super Bowl since then. During the early part of his tenure Jerry repeatedly cycled through coaches: Switzer for four years, Chan Gailey for two, Dave Campo for three, Bill Parcells for four, Wade Phillips for three and a half. But he has stuck with Garrett through as many non-playoff seasons (six) as Switzer, Gailey, Campo, and Parcells had combined. So it's not difficult to see why some might think there's a sense of complacency that has set in down in Dallas.