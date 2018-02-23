Stephen Jones on Dez: 'We all know this is a business where everyone had to be accountable'

Throughout this offseason, there has been an increasing amount of speculation that the Dallas Cowboys will cut ties with wide receiver Dez Bryant. On Thursday night, Cowboys executive vice president, COO, and owner's son Stephen Jones likely added more fuel to the fire.

Jones acknowledged Bryant's competitiveness, but also again seemed to be laying groundwork to support the idea that Bryant's recent production has not matched his salary.

Stephen Jones on Dez Bryant: “No one wants to compete & get after it more than Dez. At the same time, we all know this is a business where everyone had to be accountable...We’re going to be grinding it out trying to understand what is in our best interests of our business.” — David Moore (@DavidMooreDMN) February 23, 2018

Dez is set to count for $16.5 million against the Cowboys' salary cap in 2018, and the team could save $8.5 million in space by cutting him before June 1, and $12.5 million by designating him a post-June 1 release. Bryant signed a five-year, $70 million contract with the Cowboys back in 2015, when he was coming off a three-season span where he played all 48 possible regular season games and averaged 91 receptions for 1,312 yards and 14 touchdowns a year. Without question, he was worth the money at the time.

In the three seasons since, however, Bryant has been plagued by injuries and has not performed at the same level when on the field. Dez has played only 38 of 48 games since 2015, averaging 63 catches for 857 yards and seven scores per-16 games. Quite simply, that is not even close to No. 1 receiver production.

It makes sense that the Cowboys would investigate ways to ensure Bryant is appropriately compensated, but Dez has expressed an unwillingness to accept a pay cut. The issue for the Cowboys in potentially deciding to cut ties is that they are already lacking consistency and explosiveness elsewhere in the passing game. There was an obvious lack of speed and separation ability from their receiving corps last year, and Bryant was really the only player capable of making plays either downfield or in tight windows.

Unless they upgrade significantly in free agency or the draft, it's difficult to see them moving on from Dez and also not experiencing even more passing game issues than they did during the second half of the 2017 season.