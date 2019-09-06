Stephen Jones says Cowboys hope to finish Dak Prescott's new contract prior to Week 1 game vs. Giants

Ezekiel Elliott might not be the only big-name Dallas Cowboy to enter the 2019 season with a new contract, as team vice president Stephen Jones said Friday the 'Boys are working to finalize an extension for quarterback Dak Prescott sooner rather than later.

Specifically, by Sunday's season opener.

Two days after signing Elliott to a record $90 million deal and just two days before Dallas' Week 1 matchup against the New York Giants, Jones revealed on 105.3 The Fan that he's in ongoing negotiations with Prescott's agent. And he didn't exactly hide the Cowboys' ideal deadline for a long-term agreement.

"I'd say the dialogue has been good," Jones said, "and we're still holding out hope we can figure out how to come up with a deal by the game on Sunday."

Asked if the Cowboys would postpone negotiations with Prescott, who will be a free agent after 2019, in the event a deal isn't struck by Sunday, Jones didn't rule out finalizing a long-term contract later in the season.

"No, we're open for business," he said. "I know sometimes the players don't care to do that. But we can obviously juggle that and do that (and) would be fine with doing that. It's really up to the player and their representatives to determine what their deadlines are."

Regardless, the Cowboys' intentions are clear -- they want Prescott, and they're ready to pay for him. The quarterback has his skeptics -- Marshall Faulk, who helped train Elliott during the running back's summer holdout, said Prescott will be a "bum" once he gets paid -- but Dallas has all but promised their former fourth-round draft pick big money since 2018. Team owner Jerry Jones declared during the second-to-last season of Prescott's rookie contract that the Mississippi State product would eventually be extended.

Stephen Jones said in the same 105.3 interview that similar talks have been "limited" regarding the team's other big-name offensive star and impending free agent, Amari Cooper. But the Cowboys haven't been shy about handing out big bucks this offseason, extending tackle La'el Collins and linebacker Jaylon Smith in addition to Elliott in recent months.