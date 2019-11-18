Stephon Gilmore accuses Zach Ertz of crying to officials when 'he doesn't get his way'
Gilmore was covering Ertz for the majority of the Patriots' win over the Eagles
The New England Patriots got the better of the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl LII rematch, a game which the Patriots' best cornerback had some words for the Eagles best skill player. Zach Ertz, who caught the winning touchdown in Super Bowl LII 21 months ago, was covered by Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore thanks to the Eagles not having their top two wide receivers or their No. 1 running back due to injury.
Even though Ertz was clearly the best weapon on offense for the Eagles, finishing with nine catches for 94 yards while being targeted 11 times, Gilmore had some words on the record-setting tight end's game.
"He was crying," Gilmore said after the game, via NBC Sports Boston. "He does that on film a lot. If you get into him. If he don't get the ball or he don't get a call, he'll cry. But he's a good receiver. He's a good tight end. He's a great player ... He's a great player, but when he don't get his way, he'll complain to the ref. But who don't do that?"
Gilmore backed himself into a corner and got himself out of it, but the "crying" comments resulted from a play in the third quarter which resulted in Ertz and Gilmore exchanging words following a Carson Wentz incomplete pass that wasn't targeted to Ertz (who was covered by Gilmore). The Eagles were mired in a stretch where they gained 22 yards on 21 plays since scoring a touchdown to take a 10-0 lead in the second quarter, so the frustration was mounting.
Ertz didn't have a catch on third down nor in the red zone, which made the Patriots' day successful in covering him. Philadelphia didn't get much help from the rest of its receivers, as the wideouts had six catches for 75 yards.
All the Patriots had to do was stop Ertz, which they did when it counted.
