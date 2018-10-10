Stephon Gilmore calls Jalen Ramsey a 'zone guy' when asked about Tyreek Hill comments
The Patriots have been beaten by Hill before
Jalen Ramsey and Tyreek Hill had some banter leading into a much-hyped Jaguars-Chiefs matchup on Sunday that turned out to be a bit of a dud, with the Chiefs sitting in the driver's seat the entire way. Ramsey didn't even acknowledge Hill has a receiver, calling him an elite level "return specialist," and Hill ended up four catches for 61 yards in the Chiefs' win.
Apparently, the Patriots' Stephon Gilmore saw the tape, because he doesn't want any smoke with Hill -- but he doesn't seem to mind it from Ramsey.
"A lot of guys that talk are mostly zone guys so they have a lot of energy to do that," Gilmore said on Zolak and Bertrand, via NBC Sports Boston.
Pretty bold words from Gilmore, given that when Hill torched Gilmore and the Patriots for a 75-yard touchdown last year it was because of a blown zone coverage in the Patriots' secondary.
For whatever reason, you do not want to be a zone corner this week. Josh Norman was dunked on by Michael Thomas earlier in the week with the same insult.
The 5-0 Chiefs have boasted a high-powered offense this year, so Gilmore not wanting to give them bulletin board material is fair. Why he's OK with giving another AFC hopeful in the Jaguars some is unclear. However, something tells me that Gilmore is going to hear something from Bill Belichick for this one.
