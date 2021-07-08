N'Keal Harry's days with the Patriots appear to be numbered, but there may be good news on the horizon as it relates to cornerback Stephon Gilmore. Gilmore and the team plan to meet with the hopes of coming to terms on a new deal before the start of training camp, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. New England is slated to begin training camp on July 27.

A four-time Pro Bowler and the 2019 Defensive Player of the Year, Gilmore opted to skip the Patriots' mandatory minicamp. Despite his decision, Gilmore does not expected to be traded before the start of the 2021 season, according to Fowler. Gilmore, who is entering the final year of his deal, is slated to make a base salary of $7.9 million for the 2021 season.

Gilmore took notice of a recent CBS Sports HQ ranking of the NFL's 10 highest-paid defensive backs entering the 2021 season, a list that doesn't include him. The four-time Pro Bowler responded to the list rather cryptically, simply responding, "Oh ok ...." While the total value of his current contract is the 13th highest among cornerbacks, his 2021 salary is 25th among players at his position. The league's highest-paid cornerbacks -- Buffalo's Tre'Davious White and Baltimore's Marlon Humphrey -- are slated to make more than $18.2 million this season.

The 10th overall pick in the 2012 draft, Gilmore has tallied just under $80 million in career earnings. His current market value is $28.3 million over two years with average earnings of $14.15 million per season, according to Spotrac.

While he is on the north side of 30, Gilmore has not shown significant signs of decline. A year after recording a league-best six interceptions, Gilmore received his third consecutive Pro Bowl nod in 2020. He came in at No. 71 in CBS Sports NFL senior writer Pete Prisco's annual ranking of the NFL's top 100 players.