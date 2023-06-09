The Dallas Cowboys filled two of their biggest needs this offseason, plugging their voids at No. 2 wide receiver and No. 2 cornerback next to Pro Bowl wide receiver CeeDee Lamb and Pro Bowl cornerback Trevon Diggs with Brandin Cooks and Stephon Gilmore. The glaring hole next to Lamb after Amari Cooper was traded to the Cleveland Browns received plenty of justified coverage, but Gilmore coming over in a trade from the Indianapolis Colts this offseason could have just as much, if not more, of an impact on Diggs and the Cowboys defense. Gilmore, the 2019 NFL Defensive Player of the Year and five-time Pro Bowler, has discovered new-found energy as he enters his 12th NFL season thanks to joining Dallas' vaunted defensive unit.

"For sure," Gilmore said, via DallasCowboys.com, when asked about being re-energized after becoming a Dallas Cowboy. "Anytime you go somewhere new it's like a breath of fresh air, new opportunity, and [we've] got some good young players. They always keep you going, so I'm looking forward to the opportunity."

He's been present and attentive at organized team activities and minicamp the last few weeks, acclimating to defensive coordinator Dan Quinn's system. The longtime shutdown corner is using this portion of the offseason to get up to speed with the playbook before going full speed in training camp.

"Just mental and learning the plays and learning where your teammates are going to be, learning the terminology and stuff like that, and trying to put it into action," Gilmore said. "You can't really compete yet, so, but really try to do all of our other stuff to be ready for training camp. I'm excited. Dan Quinn is a great coach. They had a great defense last year. I'm just trying to bring my athletic ability on the team and make plays for the defense because it was already good — just trying to make them better."

Like Gilmore said, overall the Cowboys' defense was great, ranking fifth in the NFL in scoring defense (20.1 points allowed per game) and eighth in passing defense (200.9 passing yards per game). However, there's a clear need for him and his 81.1 Pro Football Focus coverage grade that was the ninth-highest among NFL corners in 2022 to make the secondary better. Dallas and Diggs thrived in zone coverage last season, allowing the lowest passer rating in the NFL when running zone (74.8). However, the unit allowed the second-highest passer rating in the entire league in man coverage (119.4), barely ahead of the NFL-worst 119.5 passer rating allowed in man by the Carolina Panthers.

Cowboys pass defense by coverage

2022 season, NFL ranks



Zone Man Completion Percentage 63.1% (2nd) 65.2% (31st) Passing Yards/Attempt 6.4 (3rd) 8.6 (30th) Passing Touchdowns Allowed 6 (T-5th) 15 (T-28th) Interceptions 11 (T-9th) 3 (T-9th) Passer Rating Allowed 74.8 (1st) 119.4 (31st)

* The Cowboys ran zone coverage on 69% of coverage snaps (18th-highest rate in NFL), man coverage on 27.2% of coverage snaps (9th-highest rate in NFL)

"I think I can still play if you watch the film from last year, you'll see it," Gilmore said in May. "Last year is last year, each year you have to turn the page and prove yourself every year, that's how I look at it. You go through things [injuries] in your career, and you have to fight through it. I feel good now running around, this is the best I've felt in the last two, three years. I'm looking forward to this season and making plays like I normally do."

Given the clear areas of improvement required, Diggs, who has been more known for racking up interceptions than consistency in coverage early on in his three-year career, has smartly leaned on Gilmore's football IQ this offseason.

"I talk to him [Stephon Gilmore] a lot," Diggs said in May. "I've been talking to him since I got in the league, always asking him questions since I first started. Now I got him on my team, so I can bug him right there. [The main things we talk about now are] how to stay consistent and how to slow the game down more because he plays in slow-motion, but it's really fast. He's so smart and so ball-savvy like he's walking on water since he makes it look so easy. I want to learn how to do that and take my game to the next level."

Quinn himself raved about the effect the two-time First-Team All-Pro already having on the rest of his young secondary.

"When we [traded for him], I bet I got 10-12 calls or texts saying, 'DQ, this is your kind of guy. You're gonna love this guy.' That told me a lot," Quinn said Thursday at Cowboys minicamp. "And then in the first interaction, just knowing how hard he works at it and then seeing the connection with [Trevon Diggs] to start and then with some others, that was a big deal for me. (It says), 'Not only do I have all this knowledge, but I'm willing to share that wisdom.' That's a really important thing for coaches to do, but also for veteran ball players to do if they have that ability to share."

There's plenty of excitement to go around for the Dallas defense with Quinn appreciating Gilmore helping teach his young secondary, Diggs thrilled to line up alongside Gilmore, and Gilmore himself counting down the days until he wears the uniform of his life-long favorite team in the 2023 regular season.

"My whole family is Cowboys fans, so, when they heard the news, we were all excited," Gilmore said. "I was very excited [because] I've been a Cowboys fan all my life, growing up as a kid. My dad, my cousins, I told my uncle I had a surprise for him. He was so excited. ... I'm just looking forward to making plays in this Cowboys uniform."

If one of the best cornerbacks of the past decade can make an impact as a high-level No. 2 corner and sage mentor to Diggs, the acquisition of Gilmore could go down as one of the 2023 offseason's best moves.