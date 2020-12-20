Reigning Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore is doubtful to return to New England's Week 15 matchup with the Miami Dolphins after suffering a non-contact knee injury in the first half. Away from the action, Gilmore seemed to fall awkwardly during a third-and-6 play with about 3:28 to play in the second quarter.

He immediately fell to the ground in noticeable pain and was later helped to the sidelined and check out in the blue medical tent. From there, Gilmore emerged from the tent and was assisted to the locker room without putting much pressure on that leg. Not too long after his departure, the Patriots officially listed him doubtful to return with this knee injury.

Gilmore is in the midst of his fourth season with the Patriots and has arguably been the league's top corner upon his arrival to Foxborough. Last season, he led the NFL in passes defended (20) and interceptions (six) which helped him earn first-team All-Pro honors and be named the Defensive Player of the Year. This season, Gilmore has continued his elite play, despite the statistics not exactly matching last season's production. Through 10 games, the corner has 35 tackles, three passes defended, a pick and a forced fumble.

With Gilmore out, J.C. Jackson, who already has an interception in this Week 15 head-to-head with Miami, assumes the role as New England's No. 1 corner.