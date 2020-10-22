The New York Giants will have wide receiver Sterling Shepard for Thursday night's matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles, as he has officially been ruled active for this contest. This comes on the same day that New York activated Shepard off injured reserve, which paved the way for him to get on the field for this Week 7 matchup. Shepard has missed the previous four games after suffering turf toe against the Bears in Chicago on Sept. 27.

In limited action to this point, Shepard, who is New York's longest-tenured player, has caught eight passes for 76 yards, which includes catching all six of his targets in the opener against Pittsburgh. While he will certainly be a factor in the Giants' passing game going forward, it will be curious to see what role he'll play in this game against Philadelphia. Given his long absence, it wouldn't be too much of a surprise for New York to ease Shepard back into the rotation and limit him against the Eagles behind fellow receivers Darius Slayton and Golden Tate.

Whenever he does return to full form, the addition of Shepard into this offense should help the unit tremendously. Heading into Week 7, New York's offense ranks 31st in the points per game (16.8) and is averaging just 187.5 passing yards per contest (third-worst in the NFL). Having him take this step on Thursday night could go a long way in turning those marks around.