Sterling Shepard reportedly to miss Week 7 vs. Cardinals due to concussion, latest on his recovery timetable

The New York Giants' leading receiver will reportedly miss the Week 7 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals, and could be out an extended amount of time. According to Jordan Raanan, Sterling Shepard is not going to be cleared this week, and his status for next week's matchup against the Detroit Lions is also in doubt. Shepard has suffered two concussions in four games, so the Giants will look to take it slow with their fourth-year wideout. They also want to be careful since they know the NFL will be watching.

Heading into Week 2, Adam Schefter reported that the NFL and NFLPA had initiated a standard review of concussion protocols after Shepard suffered a concussion in the season opener, but was allowed to return and finish the game. There was a breach in protocol, and both sides were out to figure out how and why.

Shepard returned quickly from his first concussion, missing just the Giants' 28-14 loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 2.

Despite missing two of the first six games, Shepard still leads the Giants in receiving yards with 267. What makes the situation he currently finds himself in better this time around is that the Giants actually have another talented wideout on the active roster. Golden Tate returned from his four-game suspension in Week 5, and recorded six receptions for 102 yards and a touchdown last week against the New England Patriots.

This week, star running back Saquon Barkley is also expected to return after missing the last three games with a high-ankle sprain.

Shepard should take his time in coming back. A third concussion could put his season in doubt.