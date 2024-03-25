Quarterback Stetson Bennett was selected at No. 128 overall in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft by the Los Angeles Rams, but his NFL experience took a turn when he was placed on the reserve/non-football injury list just three days after the team's first game. He was on the list for an undisclosed reason, not relating to an injury on the field, and remained out for the entirety of his rookie year.

Rams general manager Les Snead said the plan is to have Bennett participate in the team's offseason workouts (per the Los Angeles Times), a positive update for the 26-year-old. Snead added that the QB is currently working out in Dallas.

Bennett was seen working out with trainer Mason Hays earlier this month. Here is a look at Bennett, seen in a blue shirt, putting in some work:

So far this offseason, Snead and head coach Sean McVay had not given a definite answer on Bennett's status with the team. In February, McVay said they would contact Bennett "at the appropriate time."

"You figure out where are you at and is this something that we feel like is best for him and for our football team to bring him back into this ecosystem?" McVay said last month (via USA Today). "Those will be conversations that we will have. I think once we have a better idea of what we'll do with that, then that'll give clarity."

Last season, McVay did not reveal why Bennett was placed on the reserve/non-football injury list, but did note that the situation was "bigger than football."

"I'm not going to have any follow-up information or anything that I will give in that regard," McVay said when asked about Bennett last year. "I really hope that you can please respect my wishes and regards to keeping that in-house. I understand you have a job to do, but there are certain things that are a little bigger and a little more important than the particulars and the specifics. We want to keep it in-house, and that's where I want to leave it please."

Bennett's absence resulted in the team promoting Brett Rypien from the practice squad to the 53-man roster after Week 1 to back up Stafford. The Rams then released Rypien on Nov. 7, and a day later they signed Carson Wentz to serve as the No. 2 quarterback.

In free agency, the Rams added Jimmy Garoppolo to their quarterback room, and he will likely serve as this season's backup to Stafford. If Bennett does return to the Rams, which is not a guarantee, he would likely be QB3.