Steve Gleason encourages former Saint Malcolm Jenkins after Eagles' loss: 'We love you'
Gleason was a special teamer who played defensive back himself
Malcolm Jenkins was a part of the Saints' Super Bowl run as a rookie back in 2009, and since then he's gone on to be a two-time Pro Bowler with the Eagles. Jenkins doesn't appear to harbor any bad blood toward the Saints, even giving Sean Payton what he said was a good-spirited middle finger during the first Eagles-Saints meeting this season when the Saints ran the Eagles out of the Superdome 48-7.
The divisional round game on Sunday looked much different, as the Saints started slow and ended up coming back from a 14-0 deficit to win 20-14 and advance to the NFC Championship Game. After the game, Jenkins returned to the field to talk to Saints legend Steve Gleason, who's battling ALS and communicates using type-to-speech via his eyes. Gleason gave Jenkins some words on encouragement.
"Today shall pass. You looked great today. Keep it up," Gleason told Jenkins. "We love you"
Gleason and Jenkins missed playing together by three years, but Gleason, the first NFL player to receive a Congressional Gold Medal, has been involved with the team since leaving it. He was diagnosed with ALS in 2011. Jenkins was with the Saints from 2009-2013, so they know each other, as this heartwarming moment shows.
