Steve Keim on taking Kyler Murray, trading Josh Rosen: 'I'm not scared to make a mistake'
The Cardinals took a quarterback in the first round of consecutive drafts
The Arizona Cardinals made quite an unusual move this past weekend, becoming just the second team ever to take a quarterback in the first round of consecutive drafts. Last year, Arizona surrendered third and fifth-round picks to move up five spots and draft Josh Rosen No. 10 overall. They then earned the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 draft, which they elected to use on Kyler Murray. The following day, they sent Rosen to the Miami Dolphins in exchange for second and fifth-round selections.
The series of moves is highly irregular, but that doesn't necessarily bother Cardinals GM Steve Keim.
"I'm not scared to make a mistake," Keim said, per NBC's Peter King. "That could cost me my career but at the same time, to be great and to have success you gotta be willing to take chances -- ones that you believe in."
The Cardinals certainly took a chance here, and it will likely define the tenures of both Keim and new head coach Kliff Kingsbury. Keim is alright with that, as well as the fact that Murray doesn't necessarily traditionally "look the part" of an NFL quarterback due to his size and stature. (He measured at just over 5-foot-10 at the combine.)
"All spring, your mind races with the different scenarios," Keim said. "At the end of the day, you had to look and say again, 'What is really going to catapult us into being different?' I've always been a visual guy and I've always had success evaluating quarterbacks when I trusted my instincts and my gut. I've missed on the guys that looked the part, smelled the part, you tried to invent and because all the things were connecting the dots. You scouted them and said, 'Okay, they're going to be a player because they look like this.' I'm not saying that's Josh Rosen. I'm saying I had my real success, guys I've loved that have been great NFL players, based on instinct."
We'll just have to wait and see whether Keim's instincts were right this time around.
