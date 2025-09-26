Baker Mayfield was fired up after leading the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a 29-27 win over the New York Jets in Week 3, saying the game was "personal" because of his history with Jets defensive coordinator Steve Wilks. Wilks was the Carolina Panthers' interim head coach when Carolina waived Mayfield in 2022.

Speaking with the media on Friday, Wilks was asked about Mayfield's comments, and first heaped praise on his former quarterback.

"A lot of respect for Baker," Wilks said. "[He's a] tremendous football player, and he's doing a hell of a job with those guys down there. So nothing really to say beyond that."

Wilks then turned to Mayfield's actual comments and brushed off the idea that he'd been the man to make the cut.

"I don't think an interim coach has much say over personnel," Wilks said. "If that were the case, I wouldn't have gotten rid of our best player, Christian McCaffrey."

While Wilks' comments were amusing, especially his reflection on Carolina's decision to trade McCaffrey to the 49ers days after he was thrust into the interim role, there is a slight disconnect with what Wilks said in 2022 when Carolina waived Mayfield.

"This is a tough business," Wilks said at the time. "Sitting in this seat, it was a tough decision on my part, but something I felt like was the best move for the team moving forward.''

Mayfield had entered the season as Carolina's starting quarterback, but was eventually replaced by P.J. Walker after going down with an ankle injury. Mayfield was eventually inserted into a blowout loss, performed well, but was again in the backup role to Walker the following week.

Mayfield had requested his release after realizing he would not regain the starting role, and the Panthers waived him in December. Mayfield then landed with the Los Angeles Rams in a short stint that revitalized his career and led to him signing a deal with the Bucs, where he is now in his third season as the starter.

Mayfield has always been a fiery competitor and has been finding motivation where he can get it this season, including jawing with C.J. Gardner-Johnson in Week 2.

Mayfield and the 3-0 Buccaneers host the Philadelphia Eagles in a Week 4 matchup on Sunday, while Wilks and the 0-3 Jets travel to face the Dolphins in Miami.