Steve Wilks says Cardinals' starting QB job is Sam Bradford's to lose
Josh Rosen and Mike Glennon, he added, are competing for the backup spot entering 2018
Rookie quarterback Josh Rosen may be bent on proving there were "nine mistakes" made ahead of his 10th overall selection in the 2018 NFL Draft, but he may also have to wait to do so.
Addressing the media from training camp Saturday, first-year Arizona Cardinals head coach Steve Wilks said the ceiling for Rosen's role, at least for now, is the backup job. In doing so, he also confirmed that Arizona's starting quarterback position belongs to Sam Bradford, who inked a one-year, $20 million contract with the team in free agency.
"I don't waver that Sam is our starter," he said, as seen on the Cardinals' website. "It is his job to lose."
Wilks added that he wants "Josh with the mentality that he wants to start" and that "competition makes us better across the board." But it was clear that, for the time being, it's Bradford who will be running the show in Arizona, with former Bears signal-caller Mike Glennon competing for reserve duties.
That approach won't necessarily be lost on Cardinals teammates. Pro Bowl cornerback Patrick Peterson, for example, recently went on record saying Bradford is a "top-10 quarterback" when healthy. And Bradford himself told the media Saturday that his oft-repaired knee, which sidelined him for all but two games with the Vikings a year ago, is feeling as good as it did since before he first went down in 2017.
"Hopefully I feel as young as ever out there," he said.
