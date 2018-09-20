Stormy Daniels says she was 'terrified' of Ben Roethlisberger after QB made kiss attempt

No team in the NFL this season has dealt with more drama than the Pittsburgh Steelers, and that's likely only going to continue this week after it was revealed that quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is going to be prominently mentioned in Stormy Daniels' new book, "Full Disclosure."

In the book, which is set to be released on Oct. 2, Daniels paints an unflattering picture of Roethlisberger. According to an excerpt obtained by CNN, Daniels says she was 'terrified' of the Steelers quarterback after having a late night incident that occurred with him in 2006.

According to the book, Daniels ran into Roethlisberger while spending time with Donald Trump in the VIP section of a hotel in Lake Tahoe. At the end of the night, Trump asked the Steelers quarterback to walk Daniels up to her room, and that's when she became terrified of him.

According to Daniels' version of events, Roethlisberger asked for a "good night kiss," but got turned down. After Daniels said no, the book claims that Roethlisberger pushed on her door lightly and was saying, "Come on."

At that point, Daniels said the situation began to frighten her.

"I was terrified. I am rarely terrified," Daniels wrote.

After Daniels retreated to her room, she claims that Roethlisberger, "stood outside, not leaving." Daniels also added that Roethlisberger kept knocking, before he finally gave up and left after a few minutes.

Roethlisberger was asked about the incident this week and said he wasn't going to comment on anything from the book. Daniels' lawyer, Michael Avenatti, was also asked about the incident, but didn't offer any further details.

We have no further comment at this time regarding the details relating to Ben Roethlisberger in the book. — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) September 18, 2018

This isn't the first time that Daniels has mentioned the incident with Roethlisberger. The adult film actress did a 2011 interview about the incident that resurfaced in January. However, in the 2011 interview, she left out several details that she included in her book.

Two years after the alleged incident with Daniels, Roethlisberger was accused of sexually assaulting a woman in a Lake Tahoe hotel room. In that case, a lawsuit was filed in July 2009 over an incident that allegedly took place in July 2008. In 2012, Roethlisberger settled out of court in that case for an unspecified sum.

The Steelers quarterback was also accused of sexually assault in March 2010 by a woman in Miledgeville, Georgia. In that case, the district attorney decided not press charges. However, Roethlisberger did get punished by the NFL. In April 2010, the quarterback was hit with a six-game suspension that was eventually trimmed down to four games.