Study: NFL fans are swiping left on Patriots faithful more than any other fan base
More than 17 percent of fans say they would never consider dating a Pats fan
There isn't a single NFL team with a more undesirable fan base when it comes to dating than the five-time Super Bowl champion New England Patriots.
That's according to nearly 3,000 fans surveyed by Fanatics, which also recently pegged Minnesota Vikings faithful as the most hardcore -- or desperate -- for a title.
"They easily clinched the top spot as the most undatable fan base -- a resounding 17 percent of survey respondents said that they'd never date a Pats fan," Fanatics says of the study results. "The team has gone to the Super Bowl a league-record nine times, which is great for fans of the team, but may have contributed to a sour taste on the tongues of other fan bases."
At least 30 fans of each NFL team were questioned for the survey, according to Fanatics, and some were asked whether or not they'd be more willing to overlook political views or other opinions if it meant steering clear of dates with fans of rival teams. Here's a look at some of the other results:
- Baltimore Ravens fans were the most cautious when considering whether they'd date fans of rival teams, particularly the Pittsburgh Steelers. Half of them, in fact, said they would "absolutely not date" a Steelers fan, making them the stingiest of all fans surveyed.
- Coming in right behind Ravens fans were Chicago Bears followers, 45.7 of which said they would never date Green Bay Packers fans. The Houston Texans fans (44.4 percent) came in third -- not for an allegiance against any AFC South teams but rather Dallas Cowboys fans.
- Most desirable fans in the league? The Los Angeles Rams have them. Only 2.08 percent of surveyed fans said they wouldn't date someone who cheers for the Rams. If you were going out with someone who's all in for Jared Goff, wouldn't you feel a little pity, too? Detroit Lions fans came in second among the most desirable, while Arizona Cardinals and Buffalo Bills fans came in next.
- Joining the Pats fans among the least liked dating partners were fans of the Dallas Cowboys, Pittsburgh Steelers and Green Bay Packers. With those four teams combining for 20 Super Bowl wins, maybe there's a bit of ring jealousy contributing to the responses? The Atlanta Falcons round out the top five as well.
