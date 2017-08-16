Study: NFL fans are swiping left on Patriots faithful more than any other fan base

There isn't a single NFL team with a more undesirable fan base when it comes to dating than the five-time Super Bowl champion New England Patriots.

That's according to nearly 3,000 fans surveyed by Fanatics, which also recently pegged Minnesota Vikings faithful as the most hardcore -- or desperate -- for a title.

"They easily clinched the top spot as the most undatable fan base -- a resounding 17 percent of survey respondents said that they'd never date a Pats fan," Fanatics says of the study results. "The team has gone to the Super Bowl a league-record nine times, which is great for fans of the team, but may have contributed to a sour taste on the tongues of other fan bases."

At least 30 fans of each NFL team were questioned for the survey, according to Fanatics, and some were asked whether or not they'd be more willing to overlook political views or other opinions if it meant steering clear of dates with fans of rival teams. Here's a look at some of the other results: