Study reveals which title-starved NFL fans happy to eat cockroaches, get root canals

Most Minnesota Vikings fans would forgo bathing for an entire year if it meant their team could finally win a Super Bowl, and most Jacksonville Jaguars faithful would cough up their paychecks if it meant securing their team a ring.

That is according to the same Fanatics team behind a look at NFL players' draft-influenced Twitter popularity. Surveying fans across the league to gauge which team's fans are most hardcore when it comes to sacrifices they'd make for a Lombardi run, the new study makes it clear that nothing is off the table for followers of certain -- and often lowly -- franchises:

Vikings fans run this thing, as they are most willing among all NFL fans to gain 100 pounds, get root canals and abstain from bathing for a whole year just for their team to win a championship. Only 30 percent of them would skip showering all year, but more than half of them (52.78 percent) would pack on the pounds and a whopping 80.5 percent of them would hit up the dentist if it meant getting Minnesota a trophy.

Carolina Panthers fans (41 percent of them) are most willing to eat a bowl of cockroaches. Coming in a close second are the victims of Jeff Fisher, Los Angeles Rams fans. A solid 40 percent of them would down roaches for a title. In third place are -- you guessed it -- Vikings fans, 38.89 percent of whom would take the bugs for a Super Bowl.

faithful (59.46 percent) and, yes, the ' poor supporters (54.76 percent). More than half of at least 10 teams' fans would go with Vikings fans to get root canals. At least 65 percent of the Philadelphia Eagles , Arizona Cardinals and New Orleans Saints fans said they would take on the dental work for a title.

, and fans said they would take on the dental work for a title. Jags fans were most willing to sit on a hornet's nest for a Super Bowl. Behind them? Yep. Vikings fans.

Most hardcore -- or, better yet, desperate -- fans of them all, per the study? The rankings ultimately broke down like this:

Minnesota Vikings Jacksonville Jaguars Cleveland Browns Los Angeles Rams Miami Dolphins Carolina Panthers Indianapolis Colts New Orleans Saints Buffalo Bills Cincinnati Bengals

Nowhere to be found, of course, were fans from teams who've had no problem reeling in the trophies (see: New England Patriots , Pittsburgh Steelers ) or, you know, teams whose fans just show up with persistent, albeit fleeting, hopes anyway (see: Eagles).