Study reveals which title-starved NFL fans happy to eat cockroaches, get root canals
What would you do for your team to win a Super Bowl? If you root for the Vikings, probably anything
Most Minnesota Vikings fans would forgo bathing for an entire year if it meant their team could finally win a Super Bowl, and most Jacksonville Jaguars faithful would cough up their paychecks if it meant securing their team a ring.
That is according to the same Fanatics team behind a look at NFL players' draft-influenced Twitter popularity. Surveying fans across the league to gauge which team's fans are most hardcore when it comes to sacrifices they'd make for a Lombardi run, the new study makes it clear that nothing is off the table for followers of certain -- and often lowly -- franchises:
- Vikings fans run this thing, as they are most willing among all NFL fans to gain 100 pounds, get root canals and abstain from bathing for a whole year just for their team to win a championship. Only 30 percent of them would skip showering all year, but more than half of them (52.78 percent) would pack on the pounds and a whopping 80.5 percent of them would hit up the dentist if it meant getting Minnesota a trophy.
- Carolina Panthers fans (41 percent of them) are most willing to eat a bowl of cockroaches. Coming in a close second are the victims of Jeff Fisher, Los Angeles Rams fans. A solid 40 percent of them would down roaches for a title. In third place are -- you guessed it -- Vikings fans, 38.89 percent of whom would take the bugs for a Super Bowl.
- Almost 66 percent of Jags fans would give up paychecks for a championship season. Right behind them are Vikings fans (63.89 percent), Los Angeles Chargers faithful (59.46 percent) and, yes, the Cleveland Browns ' poor supporters (54.76 percent).
- More than half of at least 10 teams' fans would go with Vikings fans to get root canals. At least 65 percent of the Philadelphia Eagles , Arizona Cardinals and New Orleans Saints fans said they would take on the dental work for a title.
- Jags fans were most willing to sit on a hornet's nest for a Super Bowl. Behind them? Yep. Vikings fans.
Most hardcore -- or, better yet, desperate -- fans of them all, per the study? The rankings ultimately broke down like this:
- Minnesota Vikings
- Jacksonville Jaguars
- Cleveland Browns
- Los Angeles Rams
- Miami Dolphins
- Carolina Panthers
- Indianapolis Colts
- New Orleans Saints
- Buffalo Bills
- Cincinnati Bengals
Nowhere to be found, of course, were fans from teams who've had no problem reeling in the trophies (see: New England Patriots , Pittsburgh Steelers ) or, you know, teams whose fans just show up with persistent, albeit fleeting, hopes anyway (see: Eagles).
