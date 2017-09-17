Su'a Cravens is reportedly returning to the Redskins this week

Su'a Cravens is expected to take the first step towards rejoining the Washington Redskins next week by reporting to team activities for the first time since Week 1 of the preseason, according to Ian Rapoport. Cravens has been recovering from a knee surgery that he had in August, and he was reportedly mulling retirement earlier in the offseason. The 2016 second round pick started three of the 11 games that he played in in 2016, notching an interception and 34 combined tackles.

Cravens has seemed more focused on his personal life throughout the offseason, although his love for football hasn't been tempered. According to Rapoport, those in Cravens' inner circle say that his passion for football is still present, he's simply been thinking about what's best for him. Cravens has been in touch with Redskins' head coach Jay Gruden throughout the process, and Gruden seems content with letting Cravens take his time -- he called Cravens "one of our guys" as recently as early September.

The Redskins' secondary seemed to share Gruden's supportive attitude. Cravens reportedly "retired" to the defensive backs in a group chat, but D.J. Swearinger told ESPN that while he was shocked by the decision, he appreciated that Cravens had a life to live and problems to deal with in his own way.

Cravens made a name for himself in his rookie season by always being around the ball. The safety-linebacker hybrid seemed adept at diagnosing plays, and looked to be a promising part of the Washington defense. He dealt with a concussion in 2016, and he injured his knee in Washington's first preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Now, with Cravens primed to return, there's still a great deal of work to be done. Cravens is expected to report on Tuesday, but he still has to get back on the active roster to play. By placing Cravens on the exempt/left squad list, Washington gave him four weeks to make his choice. The Redskins were likely internally screaming while they waited, as they spent a second-round pick on Cravens, but now that his decision has been made he can begin to work toward helping Washington's defense again, and the Redskins' support of Cravens is unlikely to be forgotten by the 22-year-old.